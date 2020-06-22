Kylie Jenner Cosmetics: 3 Affordable Kylie Products You Can Get Now!

Kylie Cosmetics owner Kylie Jenner surprised her fans and followers after she agreed to sell the company's majority stake to Coty In. in 2019.

The sale to Coty pushed the company's value to $1.2 billion.

Despite the skyrocketing worth compared to the year it debuted, the beauty mogul still promises to give everyone the beauty products they deserve at lower costs -- for example, its Lip Kits.

To recall, Kylie first launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 with her Lip Kits, which obviously became instant hits. Even though they were only sold online, the kits became so popular that she earned around $420 million in just 18 months.

But the real good news here is that you can now own a stick without pulling a large amount of money out of your pocket. After all, you can get these three lip products on Amazion at economical prices.

Lipstick Gloss - Cupid By Kylie Cosmetics

This lipstick gloss with the shade name of Cupid is your secret weapon if you have been dreaming of recreating Kylie's pouty and glossy lips.

This product is ultra-pigmented and lustrous enough to craft that famous Kylie lip. It glides on the lips effortlessly while leaving a perfect shining and voluminous effect evenly.

The company formulated this by blending Vitamin E and extremely soothing ingredients to give you the hydration and moisture that your lips need. This also serves as a natural lip enhancer that provides volume and life to your lips.

The best catch about this handy product is that although it is small and almost pocket-size, all the benefits can still be attained.

Lipstick Gloss - Poppin' By Kylie Cosmetics

This long-lasting brilliantly glossy lipstick in the shade of "Poppin'" can be worn along with your favorite Kylie Lip Liner or on top of your favorite Matte lipstick.

Its great formula can maximize its wear time and quality while enhancing your skin tone. If you are too pale and want to improve your look, this Poppin' lipstick shimmers a lot once you wear it.

This product can be a great addition to your ever-expanding lip gloss no matter what skin tone you possess since its pinkish tone is truly gorgeous for every woman.

Furthermore, its applicator is one of the unique ones out there, as Kylie designed it with a brush-like tip that does not fray until the last drop of the product. It does not leave a sticky feeling, so even when you remove it from your lips, you will still feel moisturized all day long.

Kylie Cosmetics - Super Glitter Gloss (Glitz)

For fans of a gloss with bronze shimmer, this super glitter gloss is the perfect pair for your nude-shade lipsticks.

It acts like a lip highlighter that enhances the appearance of your lips all day with its shine-producing formula. So even when you eat and drink throughout the day, you can be sure that the product will still stay on your lips.

READ MORE: 5 Shaving Cream To Try For Super Smooth And Hair-Free Skin

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles