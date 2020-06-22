Royal Sorrow: Prince William Suffers Saddest Birthday Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Prince William celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday (June 21), which coincided with the world's celebration of Father's Day. Just like the rest of the birthday celebrants in the middle of a global pandemic, the Duke of Cambridge also had to stay away from an extravagant celebration to follow social distancing protocols.

While the second heir to the British throne celebrated two important events in one day, it was probably his saddest birthday and father's day celebration as he did not get to see his father, Prince Charles.

The 71-year-old royal and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, recently returned to London after months in Scotland. The couple had to isolate themselves after Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus and spent months in quarantine to avoid further virus contamination.

So instead of celebrating the occasion with his beloved father, Prince William had a quiet day with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children in Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

A royal expert said that while the Cambridges tried to have an extra special celebration, William's day had surely been enveloped with sadness -- especially with the absence of his late mother, Princess Diana.

"William misses his mother. It must be emotional for him that she's not here to share this... She's still a significant part of his life, so inevitably, on his birthday, his thoughts will be with her,'" Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine.

Happy Candid Photos

Kate Middleton would not let the occasion pass without sharing photos to mark the Duke of Cambridge's special day.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old Duchess released a new photo on the Cambridges' official Instagram account. In the photo, Prince William posed and was all-smiles with his children, namely Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The gang was wearing casual clothes and appeared to be having some quality time playing with a wooden swing. The said photo was taken earlier this month by none other than Kate, who is also a photography enthusiast.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke's birthday tomorrow," the caption read.

The Cambridges also shared a heartwarming photo of William with the kids, who could be seen having a good time and goofing around the garden.

William and Kate uploaded the series of pictures alongside a message extending gratitude to those who greeted the Duke and wished him well on his 38th birthday.

"Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday today!"

Meanwhile, in celebration of Father's Day, the @kensingtonroyal Instagram account also shared photos of William and Kate with their fathers.

In the photo, Prince William wrapped his arm around Prince Charles while the patriarch rested his head on his eldest son's shoulder. On the other hand, Kate chose to share a throwback photo fo her young self with her father, Michael Middleton.

