Prince Harry Risking It All, Could Anger Queen Elizabeth II With THIS!

Roughly three months since Prince Harry officially stepped down as a senior member of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly having a hard time with his new life in Los Angeles, California.

In April 2020, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle officially dropped their royal duties to live a private and independent life. They first relocated to Canada before eventually setting up a permanent base in Meghan's native city in L.A.

According to sources, the move has not been particularly smooth for the 35-year-old Duke of Sussex, especially after he left the United Kingdom in the middle of a global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

Harry's struggle doubled after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be isolated for his recovery.

During their first few weeks in the United States, Prince Harry and his 28-year-old wife were seen doing volunteer works, delivering food packs to the families affected by the health crisis.

The Sussexes also announced their plans of launching a new charitable organization, which will be called the "Archewell Foundation," so they could continue their philanthropic activities even outside the U.K.

From the surface, it looks like the royal couple is thriving in their newfound life, but sources close to the sixth heir to the throne claimed that he is struggling bigtime to adapt to the L.A. way of living.

Early this year, Harry's close friend suggested that the Duke of Sussex is finding his new life a bit challenging. Speaking to Radio Times, Dr. Jane Goodall said that things have been challenging for Queen Elizabeth II's grandson lately.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now," Dr. Goodall said.

Since there are several speculations on Prince Harry's current state, the Duke is now reportedly looking into the possibility of having a tell-all interview to talk about his mental health.

Bombshell Interview

Ever since they stepped down as senior royal, Harry has not said a word to explain the real reason behind their decision. According to a source, however, the Duke is considering to have a candid and no-holds-barred interview in a new Apple T.V. + original documentary.

"He'll discuss how the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death sent him spiraling... and how therapy allowed him to begin to heal," a source told In Touch Weekly.

The insider claimed that if this plan pushes through, the interview would surely rock the royal family to its core and upset Queen Elizabeth II.

"It would be seen as a betrayal, for sure," the source added.

Apart from the interview, Harry and Meghan will also have an upcoming autobiography written by royal correspondents Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

"Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making Of A Modern Royal Family" will be out this August 11, 2020, and it is already expected to be a global bestseller.

The autobiography promises to give readers an honest and closer look at Harry and Meghan's royal life and the details that lead them to the controversial Megxit.

