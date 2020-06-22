Kate Middleton Is Reportedly 'Shocked' By Sophie, Meghan Markle's Closeness

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle feud rumors have been spreading online for quite some time now. Reports have it that the two duchesses had a falling out after their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, had a fight over the latter's decision to marry the former "Suits" actress.

IOL reported William advised Harry to not marry Meghan in haste. The comment, allegedly, put a strain in their relationship as it did not sit well with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's father.

Now, new reports claimed that Kate and Meghan's feud has put some members of the royal family in an awkward position, including Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Sophie caught between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

Woman's Day New Zealand, in its June 22, 2020 issue, claimed that the alleged spat has affected Sophie in some ways. Prince Edward's wife revealed that she spent some time with Meghan when the latter was still in the United Kingdom. This, according to the entertainment news outlet, upset Kate.

"Kate was quite shocked by the soft tone Sophie took with Meghan, given how she treated the family. As far as Kate knew, Sophie was just as frustrated over having to take on more royal roles since Meg and Harry quit, so to hear about this sympathy was a little jarring," an unnamed source said.

The magazine even revealed that Sophie was a close confidante of Meghan Markle, especially during the early days of her marriage with Prince Harry and before the Sussex pair decided to move to Canada after their shocking "Megxit."

Sophie, Kate and Meghan have yet to comment on these claims. However, it should be noted that Woman's Day has been known for publishing articles based on the statements of its anonymous and unreliable sources. Hence, these unverified claims should be taken with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Sophie and Meghan Markle have a lot in common

Meanwhile, Daily Express reported that Sophie and Meghan, actually, share the same interests. The publication shared that both royals have a keen eye for fashion.

Most, if not all, followers of the royal family are aware Sophie's fashion choices have been influencing the styles of the younger royals, including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Meghan, for her part, became the first guest editor of British Vogue in September 2019. The said issue featured 15 inspiring women from different walks of life she called "Forces for Change."

Numerous photos of Sophie and Meghan during royal events, also, prove their fondness for each other. Language expert Judi James even stated that Sophie seemed to be looking out for Prince Harry's wife as they shared a carriage ride at Royal Ascot in 2018.

Kate Middleton shares photo showing Prince Louise looks exactly like her

In other news, Kate Middleton posted a sweet snap of herself as a child with her dad, on Instagram, as a tribute to Michael Middleton for Father's Day in the U.K. Avid supporters of Prince William's wife were quick to notice the similarity between the Duchess of Cambridge and her youngest child.

"Is that Louis of his mama," one netizen said. "Michael Middleton is a very handsome man! Little Louis looks just like him! Beautiful pictures," another social media user wrote.

The post has a total of 1.2 million likes as of this writing.

READ MORE: Prince William, Kate Middleton Share Giggles Over Little Accident

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles