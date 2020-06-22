Meghan Markle Pregnant? Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Hiding Baby Bump!

Two months after moving to Los Angeles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only seen on rare occasions. One incident was when they did volunteer work to deliver meals to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, while the others were the series of virtual calls they made with charities and foundations.

Since then, the couple and their 1-year-old son Archie have been in lockdown in Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills mansion. However, rumor has it that the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress has been hiding inside the multi-million mansion because she is concealing a secret that could rock the royal fans and the royal family itself.

According to New Idea, the Duchess of Sussex carries her and Harry's second child and tries several tactics to hide her baby bump.

Having a Sussex Baby No. 2 is said to be part of Harry and Meghan's plan after stepping down as senior royals. But rumors claiming that the baby is already on its way intensified after Meghan conducted a video call with kitchen volunteers for the third anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower fire.

The Duchess allegedly kept the camera focused on her shoulders up to avoid showing further signs of pregnancy. The New Idea source noted that Meghan used the same strategy for Archie's birthday video.

"She's made sure to keep her stomach hidden as far back as May when she wore a loose denim shirt and plopped baby Archie on her lap to film his 1st birthday video," the source told outlet.

The insider emphasized that Meghan admitted they have been trying to have a second baby since they wanted for the brother or sister to be close to Archie's age.

Sharing The News To Other Royals

While it appears that having a baby number two is something that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planned before "Megxit," it looks like they do not have plans of revealing the good news to other senior royals.

The insider revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton would likely be the last person to know about the pregnancy.

"That's no accident. Meghan likes the idea of announcing any baby news to the world all at the same time - after telling her mother [Doria Ragland] in person, of course," the source said.

The insider claimed that Meghan likes the idea of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, and Prince William discovering about her pregnancy together with the rest of the world.

"It will be the ultimate message to the royal institution that they plan on living very much outside of its rules and regulations," the source added.

Prince Harry To Stick To Royal Protocols

Meanwhile, a royal expert believes that the 35-year-old Duke will go against Meghan's plan and stick to royal protocols of telling Queen Elizabeth II to know about the pregnancy before anyone else does.

"Harry would make sure he tells the Queen as that is (a) royal protocol and the fact they are living in LA doesn't change that," royal author Phil Dampier said.

Dampier also suggested that Doria Ragland moving in with the Sussexes is a clear indication that the couple is indeed expecting another child.

"The fact Doria has moved in with them indicates they need her to look after Archie and prepare for a new arrival," he explained.

READ MORE: Goodbye, Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TOTALLY Cut Ties With The Queen!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles