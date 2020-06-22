Goodbye, Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TOTALLY Cut Ties With The Queen!

As if dropping their royal duties and moving miles away from the United Kingdom is not enough gesture to cut ties with the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again making a huge move to distance themselves from Queen Elizabeth II.

When the Sussexes announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family earlier this 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that they wanted to live a financially independent life while still supporting the Queen.

However, the royal couple's decision to cut ties with the Harbottle and Lewis law firm says otherwise. The said law firm has been favored by the 94-year-old monarch and the rest of the royal family over the years.

Firing Royal Family Lawyers

According to reports, the 35-year-old Duke and 38-year-old former actress recently filed a document confirming their desire to separate ways with Harbottle and Lewis. For what it's worth, it is the law firm that had represented the couple throughout their time as working royals.

Moreover, the said law firm had been representing Harry and his legal interests since he was a teenager.

Based on the Daily Mail report, Harry and Meghan replaced Harbottle and Lewis with the firm "Fieldfisher," which will now represent on their behalf for their upcoming charitable foundation, Archewell.

A source revealed that the Sussexes made this move to have a freehand instructing private lawyer, instead of those connected with the royal family.

"They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path," a source close to Harry and Meghan told the Daily Mail.

Royal correspondent Richard Edens expressed his belief that the Sussexes' decision to no longer work with the royal family's trusted law firm is a clear indication that Harry and Meghan have no intention of returning to their royal life and duties, even if they are still under the 12-month trial period of Megxit.

A courtier echoed Eden's belief and said: "It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back.

"The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace," the courtier added, referring to Gerrard Tyrrell, a member of Harbottle and Lewis who later on becomes Sussex Royal's director.

When asked to comment about Harry and Meghan's move to drop the law firm, Tyrell said they would rather not comment on the said issue.

Archewell Foundation

In April this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that their new charitable foundation would be named after their son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that Archewell's focus is to support relief efforts for those greatly affected by the coronavirus global pandemic. The couple shared the story behind the foundation's name, which is a nod to their son, Archie.

"Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name," the statement from the couple read.

