Royal Shock: Meghan Markle Just A Cash Cow For BFF Jessica Mulroney?

2020 has been a year of "fallouts" for Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Aside from stepping down as a senior member of the royal family, Meghan recently faced a sudden fallout with her best friend Jessica Mulroney due to an insensitive racist comment.

It all started when the Canadian TV presenter took offense to Sasha Exeter's Instagram post calling white personalities to take action amid the "Black Lives Matter" movement. Jessica publicly apologized to the Canadian black influencer, but later on, she sent Exeter a private message threatening her with a libel lawsuit.

The Instagram drama eventually dragged Meghan Markle's name, leading the Duchess to cut ties to re-evaluate her friendship with the 40-year-old fashion stylist.

"She's distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider also revealed that some of Meghan's inner circle have previously raised concerns to the Duchess that Jessica might only be using their friendship to gain something that will benefit her brand.

"[Meghan's friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand," the source said.

"That's something William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends."

Despite Meghan and Jessica's alleged friendship fallout, the insider expressed belief that reports saying the former "Suits" actress is completely cutting off her longtime BFF is exaggerated.

While Jessa made a mistake with her insensitive remark, she eventually apologized and vowed to be more sensitive with her judgment moving forward. The source said it would not be easy for Meghan to end her friendship with Jessica since the latter has also been her rock during difficult times.

"Regardless, Jessica has been a source of strength for Meghan in the past during some of her most difficult times. She even watched over [Markle's son] Archie," the source explained.

In the meantime, the 38-years old Duchess is focusing in educating herself with matters about social justice and equality.

"For now, she is focusing on projects and issues that are important to her, including the development of the couple's foundation and listening and learning from community leaders about social justice and equality," the source added.

Last week, Meghan's friend said that the Duchess is having a hard time dealing with her best friend Jessica after the whole racist remarks.

The source told Entertainment Tonight that it was painful for the Duchess to realize that one of her close friends is capable of such "misguided and insensitive comments."

The news outlet also learned that before the controversy blew up, the BFFs spoke in private and Mulroney apologized to Meghan for her remarks and admitted it was "out of touch and disappointing."

Meanwhile, another source told the Daily Mail that Meghan was "absolutely mortified" with Jessica's racist remarks and decided not to be associated with Mulroney anymore, or at least in the public eye.

