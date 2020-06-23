The Mamba Mentality: 4 Reasons Why It’s Worth The Buy

With or without the tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, Kobe Bryant remains a true hero and legend in the basketball court. His 20-year career in the NBA has inspired his fellow players, fans, and even non-basketball fans to simply go on with life no matter the challenges.

In the wake of his retirement, the so-called "Black Mamba" decided to put his life experiences into writing and share the ups and downs of his career. Through the book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play," Kobe shared his perspective not just inside the hardcourt, but also in the game called life.

In his own words, the 18-time NBA All-Star gave readers a detailed approach on how to physically and mentally approach a game. "The Mamba Mentality" is not just a good read for sports enthusiasts, but also for career-driven people who want to succeed and excel in their own way.

Below are some of the reasons why Kobe's autobiography is worth buying:

It Contains Endless Life Lessons

From having a relentless work ethic, being obsessed with what you do, down to opening yourself to new skills and opportunities, Kobe Bryant tackled it all without boasting his achievements and making you feel insecure.

Kobe taught us that even when you already reached the peak of your career or the goal you've always wanted, there is no excuse for the "superstar" mentality to get into your head. For him, work ethic means not making excuses and blaming other people for your failure. It's the mindset of dropping everything to reach success.

A More In-Depth Look At Kobe's Approach In Life And Game

Contrary to popular belief, this book is not a 101 guide on how to be the next Kobe Bryant. Instead, it is a step-by-step guide on how to "think like Kobe" a.k.a have the "Mamba Mentality."

This is not a typical autobiography that highlights Kobe's success. It also showcases his bad experiences, which helped him learn maneuver life.

Exclusive Pass To VIP Photos

Kobe's photographs are all over the internet, but this book gives you a VIP pass to stunning snaps taken by Hall of Fame photographer Andrew Bernstein.

As a long-time official photographer of the NBA, Bernstein was able to capture the start of Kobe's career in 1996, its ups and downs, up until his very last game in 2016. It's like having an exclusive viewing of Kobe's 20-year career in the courtside. It's like telling a story with an excellent visual representation of what happened in the past decade.

Make The "Mamba Mentality" A Way Of Life

And last but not the least, this book will definitely inspire you to live a "Mamba Mentality" way of life moving forward. The mindset of not relying on others for your own success, taking responsibility for your actions, moving according to the plan, and of course, living life to the fullest. All of this while inspiring others to push themselves to their limit as well.

READ MORE: Adele's Diet Secret: 4 Things You Must Have To Start Your Sirtfood Journey

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles