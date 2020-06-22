Adele’s Diet Secret: 4 Things You Must Have To Start Your Sirtfood Journey

Earlier this year, British pop star Adelle shocked the world after revealing her jaw-dropping transformation. On her birthday Instagram post last month, the 32-year-old singer was completely unrecognizable after losing a whopping 44 kilograms.

Because of this, people started wondering about Adelle's diet and weight loss program. According to reports, the "Someone Like You" singer followed the "sirtfood" diet throughout her journey.

Sirtfood diet strictly follows a 1,000 to 1,500 calories intake per day and eating food that boosts a protein called sirtuins such as blueberries, strawberries, turmeric, walnuts, onions, green tea, red wine and dark chocolate.

Researching online about the sirtfood diet could be a little overwhelming, so we have rounded up the four items you need to kick off your sirtfood journey. All these items are readily available in Amazon, making your diet shopping more convenient.

The Sirtfood Diet Book

This book will serve as your personal manual to a healthier and better you. Written by nutritionist Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten, "The Sirtfood Diet" offers a complete guide on what to do and what not to do when following this program.

It is packed with detailed information on proper food preparation and contains a lot of recipe for salad and smoothies that follows the sirtfood restrictions. On top of that, the book also motivates you to have an effective weight loss program while having improved resistance to diseases.

"The Sirtfood Diet" book could be purchased in different formats like Kindle, hardcover and paperback.

Anthony's Organic Buckwheat Flour

Onto your food preparation journey, this organic buckwheat flour will surely become your best friend. Buckwheat is a nutrient-dense seed of a plant that is rich in fiber and protein, even if it is not based on grain and wheat, making it gluten-free.

It is a perfect replacement for recipes that uses regular and gluten-loaded flour. It will make your vegan-baking dreams possible even without eggs. Imagine munching on guilt-free cookies, bread, waffles and pancakes? It feels like you're not really on a strict diet program, right?

Smart Pressed Juice

Get your daily dose of greens with "Smart Pressed Juice's Organic Pressed Greens" that you can enjoy as overall refreshment. This award-winning green juice offers the nutritions that you can find in an entire farm with just one glass.

Get refreshed while ingesting cold-pressed greens like kale, spinach, wheatgrass, broccoli, beets, celery, lemon, dandelion, Triphala, spirulina, cracked cell chlorella and aloe. It only contains 1g of natural sugar, which also makes it guilt-free.

Aside from being a great weight loss agent, this juice also promotes glowing skin, boosts immunity, better sleep and optimal digestion.

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

Level up your organic juicing experience using this Hamilton Beach Juicer that extracts fruits and vegetable nutrients efficiently. Follow your own recipe and mixture of healthy ingredients at the comforts of your home.

What we love about this product is the compact size that could easily fit on the countertop and does not take too much space in the pantry.

READ MORE: Lazy Girl's Guide to Facial Skincare: 3 Products To Have

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles