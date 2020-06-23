Megxit Revelation: The Real Reason Behind Meghan Makle, Prince Harry LA Move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the entire world when they announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family to move to Canada and live a financially independent life.

Two months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped another bombshell by leaving Canada and moving to Los Angeles, where they are currently staying at movie producer Tyler Perry's $18 million-dollar mansion.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Hollywood move has raised a lot of eyebrows for all the wrong reasons, the couple is said to be honoring the Duke's late mother, Princess Diana, just before her tragic death in 1997.

The big questions now are: Do Prince Harry and Meghan wish to live a glamorous lifestyle in Hollywood? Or are they desperate for the quiet life that Princess Diana has always wanted in her life?

Princess Diana wanted to live in Los Angeles with her three boys.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rented a luxury Malibu mansion and could look like a very extravagant decision, the main reason they have chosen to settle in that specific part of Los Angeles is that they have paid homage to Princess Diana.

In the May 18, 2020 issue of Woman's Day UK, they reported that the former royal butler, Paul Burrell, claimed that the Princess of Wales has always wanted to move his sons, Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, to Malibu, together with her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.

Burrell said that the late Princess wanted to escape the pressures of life of being a former royal and wanted to live a peaceful and quiet life in Malibu with her three boys. However, this didn't happen, as Fayed and Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris, France.

As per the former butler, Lady Diana Spencer allegedly said, "'This is our new life, just won't it be great, think of the lifestyle for the boys. Nobody's judgmental here in America, you don't have the class system, you don't have the establishment.'"

According to royal expert Charlie Lankston, the Malibu area is an excellent place for the former royals. It's not in the middle of Los Angeles and is a bit far to the Hollywood over-the-top lifestyle, which the Duke and Duchess may not look forward to getting involved in.

"But it's also an area where it was rumored that Princess Diana was planning to live with Dodi Fayed shortly before they died," he revealed.

Lankston further shared that Fayed purchased a property in the same area, and sources have revealed to him that Princess Diana was "very much planning to move in with him."

Prince Harry wants to live a quiet, normal life.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son was born, the Duke has made no secret of the fact that he wants to raise his son as normal as possible.

It's also something that the Duchess of Sussex wanted for her son.

Even before Archie Harrison was born, who currently has and will never have a royal title, the 35-year-old dad said, "I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I'm lucky enough to have children, they can have one, too."

Prince Harry had also craved the normal life when he discovered it as he served in the British army for ten years.

"I was just Harry."

