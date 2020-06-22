Royal Revelation: Kate Middleton, Not Meghan Markle, 'Unaccepted' By Queen and Other Royals

Lady Colin Campbell has more shocking exposés about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in her upcoming book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story."

The royal author is known to write a couple of books about members of the royal family, including her best-selling book on the late Princess Diana, "Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody."

Speaking to the Daily Star, the 70-year-old writer and socialite explained that many senior members of the royal family adjusted for Meghan Markle, contrary to reports.

"The royal family did go out of their way to welcome and embrace Meghan. The royal family went out of their way to embrace her in a way that they have never gone out of their way to embrace anybody else."

Lady C revealed that Meghan Markle had been given a lot of royal privileges, even before officially joining the royal family.

The former "I'm A Celebrity" star revealed that the former "Suits" actress was the only fiancée that was asked to Windsor before the wedding, and was the only newly-wed to accompany Queen Elizabeth II on one of her daily engagements.

That was during the time when the monarch visited Widnes, Cheshire, to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, where she was accompanied by the newly-appointed Duchess of Sussex.

Before her engagement to Harry in November 2017, it was also believed that Meghan Markle has even met with the Queen then.

That's because Her Majesty was said to be charmed by the 38-year-old mom.

"Meghan has a very dominant personality and is someone who has never been shy of walking into a room and taking control of it."

Lady Colin further said, "She has done that with everybody throughout the whole of her life, and she saw no reason to change when she joined the royal family."

It is said that the Queen likes somebody who's dominant and vivacious, precisely some of Meghan Markle's characteristics. Aside from that, Meghan can also be charming and appealing.

Another royal author, Angela Levin, said that Queen Elizabeth II admired that Prince Harry's wife is "self-made."

"Her Majesty and Meghan traveled overnight on the Royal Train to Cheshire, where they opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and Chester's Storehouse Theater. Meghan was flustered about whether she or the Queen should get in the royal car first," Levin continued, "The Queen stood back, and Meghan stepped inside."

Levin also revealed that apart from the small snag, Meghan and the Queen seemed to have enjoyed each other's company.

"The Queen even roared with laughter in public at a comment Meghan made, something rarely happens. Her Majesty gave Meghan a pair of diamond and pearl earrings to mark the occasion."

But it wasn't the same for Kate Middleton.

Levin revealed, "The Duchess of Cambridge waited much longer after her wedding for a similar invitation."

Kate Middleton visited King's College London to open the Bush House building in her first solo outing with the Queen in 2019, eight years after her marriage to Prince William.

