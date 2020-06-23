Royal Sorrow: Queen Elizabeth BANNED To Cry In Public Because Of THIS!

Since the beginning, the royal family has established protocols that should be strictly followed by its members. This includes keeping their actions modest beneath all the prestige and social graces.

For instance, Queen Elizabeth got into the spotlight after forcing herself to hide her tears even during the most tragic event in her life -- the death of her husband, King George VI.

King George VI suffered from lung cancer and underwent surgery in hopes of eliminating the cancer cells. The King never knew about the condition as he even went out to hare-shoot one day before he died in his sleep due to coronary thrombosis on Feb. 6, 1952.

In Feb. 15, 1952 during his burial, the Queen Mother was veiled heavily together with her mother Queen Mary and two daughters, Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret.

Throughout the funeral service, however, the Queen Mother maintained her composure to avoid embarrassing her late husband, royal expert Angela Levin said.

During her appearance on Channel 5 documentary "King George VI: The Accidental King," Levin revealed that the Queen Mother refused to cry as she was instructed not to show any emotion.

"But of course she would have wanted the King not be embarrassed by her weeping. She could cry in private," Levin claimed.

King George VI's death became the second bomb to damage the monarchy after Edward VIII abdicated in 1936. The former Duke of Windsor gave up his royal life before moving to France and spending the rest of his life with Wallis Simpson. His decision came after neither the Buckingham Palace nor the British government approved the twice-divorcee as his wife.

Because of this sudden transition, Queen Elizabeth reportedly developed a resentment towards her brother-in-law, as she believed that the pressure put on her husband caused him to fall ill.

"The Queen Mother, obviously, distraught and she did, rightly or wrongly, did put the blame of his death on the Duke of Windsor," royal commentator Sarah Gristwood said. "If her husband hadn't had the role forced upon him, then he might still be alive."

Queen Elizabeth II Also Did The Same

Queen Elizabeth II dealt with the same amount of pain as the Queen Mother, especially when she learned about her father's death while she was away from the Palace.

At that time, Her Majesty was on tour in Kenya with Prince Philip, and she saw her father for the last time when he waved them off at Heathrow Airport.

Like her mother, Queen Elizabeth II felt like his death was a major blow to her. In fact, she was only able to let her feelings out through a letter.

"It all seems so unbelievable still that my father is no longer here, and it is only after some time has passed one begins to realise how much he is missed," Queen Elizabeth II penned after the funeral.

In February 1953, the then-25-year-old Princess Elizabeth became Britain's Queen following her accession on the same day King George VI died.

The royal family held the official coronation ceremony, during which more than three million people lined up from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace to show their support to the new Queen.

"By the sudden death of my dear father I am called to assume the duties and responsibilities of sovereignty," the young Queen said to the council.

Until now, seeing the members of the royal family cry in public is a rare event, and it is expected that they will keep the "too prestigious for a normal life" image until the end of the monarchy.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle DITCHED Royal Life To Become U.S. President, Claims Expert

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles