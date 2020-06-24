Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Chris Martin Divorce: 'My Kids Are Damaged in Other Ways'

Many people were shocked when Gwyneth Paltrow announced that he and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin were "conscious uncoupling," meaning they were divorcing.

Despite the former couple's decision, they said they wanted to "uncouple" in a way that would not harm their kids in any way.

According to reports, distance and busy schedules were a huge cause of the marriage's rift.

People Magazine reported theat though they have homes in London and Los Angeles, their competiting schedules made it difficult for them to accomplish much as a family.

And before divorcing, Paltrow and Martin did try to make it work, however, the actress realized that the best decision was to split.

Though Paltrow and Martin have now moved on and have their own relationships now, their relationship is doing great. Martin dating "Fifty Shades" star Dakota Johnson.

The "Iron Man" actress is currently spending the coronavirus quarantine with her husband, producer Brad Falchuk and the children she shares with Martin, 16-year-old Apple, and 14-year-old Moses.

The "Shakespeare in Love" star is said to be coping with the quarantine well, but the first couple of weeks were shocking to their system.

"It's been a great opportunity not to have to set the alarm early morning to get everybody up and drive everybody to school."

Paltrow said she's thankful that they're able to reset their body to its natural rhythms.

In an interview with OK! UK magazine's June 30, 2020 issue, the mom of two talks about her doing her own thing while raising the two children.

Speaking about how the transition happened from married to "uncoupled," and how it affected her family, Paltrow shared that though they tried their hardest not to make it traumatic for the kids, it did take a lot of time, but it paid off.

Paltrow expressed how delighted she is that she and Martin are still really close.

"We remain a family even though we're not a couple, and I think the children have managed to come through a divorce pretty okay."

She joked, "I'm sure I f*cked them up in other ways! And I think they appreciate that we are still a family, and they love the closeness."

"My children are real family people, whether it's our extended family or us."

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that in the different stages of motherhood, she loves being a mom to teenagers because it's that part of life when you start seeing who they are becoming. The quality of conversation they bring to you.

"You learn about how you always want to improve and find more patience," speaking out what she has learned about being a mom.

"Parenting is about having the courage to let whoever the child is truly, really emerge, and to not encumber them with your opinions about who they need to be."

The blonde beauty reveals that it's vital for her to raise her kids not to be scared of their feelings.

Aside from her lifestyle brand Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow kept herself busy by starring in Netflix's show, "The Politician."

The 47-year-old star as the lead character's mom, Georgina Hobart, after Falchuk, convinced her to join the cast. The show's second season has just been released early this week.

She disclosed that while Falchuk was writing the show, her husband kept saying '"I am writing this for you.'"

Though Paltrow insisted that she was a full-time businesswoman at Goop, Falchuk was able to convince her when he told his wife that the role was not "too big a part."

"Eventually, I read it, and I thought it was brilliant. They said they would try to make it work so lo and behold, and I'm in a TV show."

