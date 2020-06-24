Kim Kardashian Regrets Marriage? Kanye West Grosses Out Wife With This

Kim Kardashian and Kanye are notably having marriage troubles. Of all the possible issues, such as Kim being suffocated with Kanye's restrictions or Kim starting to wonder when she'll have time alone, one report claimed that Kim is actually grossed out by Kanye.

How heavy Kanye West is now reportedly disgusts Kim. This is not a small issue because Kim Kardashian is already starting to wonder why she even married him! She's being proactive and doing something about the situation before it truly wrecks her marriage though. The thing is, can it be done?

According to Globe June 29, 2020 issue, sources had it that Kanye West has become too chubby for his own good. His weight is driving Kim Kardashian crazy that she even hired a so-called "fat whisperer" to help Kanye lose the weight.

Allegedly, the weight is starting to eat away at their marriage so Kim Kardashian thinks it is worth it to pay a massive price for someone to coach Kanye on losing weight.

Sources even said that Kim Kardashian has her days of wondering who she married, claiming she cannot be married to a man who can just let himself go like that. Hiring a fat whisperer is a drastic move that spells desperation on her part to solve the issue or else she would totally go berserk.

One source claimed that Kanye's eating habits cannot really be praised at all. He eats junk food like there's no tomorrow and does not exercise. Instead of taking the stairs, he would always take the elevator and it pisses Kim Kardashian off. More so when she is just the polar opposite, since she always strives to be in shape, regardless of how busy she is and no matter if she gave birth several times. She has causes to let herself go but she did not, while Kanye has no reason to but did.

Reports in the past already said Kanye West has an obssesion with McDonald's. No coronavirus lockdown can even stop him from making a trip there.

Kim Kardashian is also not just scared of the weight gain from bad eating and exercise habits because it is unsightly and unhealthy. She is also worried that her kids would follow suit since they look up to their father.

The reality star is grossed out but does not think it's a problem that cannot be solved. She is willing to try everything, not just hiring an expensive fat whisperer but also use hypnotherapy if needed. She thinks if Kanye West loses weight, he'll be so much happier with himself and the marriage will improve too.

For his part, Kanye West is not closing the idea off. In fact, he'll do if only to get nagging Kim Kardashian off his back.

Kanye West knows though that it is not only Kim Kardashian who thinks he is fat. It is also not a recent issue.

Back in 2016, Kanye West already had liposuction done. In an appearance on TMZ Live, he even said the procedure was done so he would not become as big as Kim Kardashian's brother Rob, who did not attend their wedding because of his size. It seems though that the procedure did not improve his health habits.

