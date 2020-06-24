'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Canceled: Ellen Offered a New Show To Repair Tarnished Reputation?

Is "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" truly headed towards a cancellation? While poor ratings of late and negative writeup of Ellen can explain why if it truly happens, this does not mean people would not be seeing the host anymore.

Ellen has talents that can take her beyond her talk show stint, apparently.

According to National Enquirer June 22 issue, Ellen DeGeneres' house flipping skills will come in handy when she's forced to reckon with the fact that her nasty image needs a makeover and IF her talk show will ultimately be cancelled. Reportedly, her house flipping skills already got her some requests to do a television show featuring these. If and when "The Ellen DeGeneres' Show" is cancelled, fans can still catch her on this new show.

Sources revealed that the new show would be her main vehicle to repair her tarnished reputation. On this new show, she would be flipping homes - something she has a knack for- not to earn more but to help the poor and needy families and heroes.

Doing so would certainly freshen up her image, which has taken a serious beating during this COVID-19 pandemic. Her show's ratings had been in unprecedented lows recently.

One source shared that Ellen has already been approached by TV producers doing a show that has a format like "Flip or Flop" or "Fixer Upper." If this is true, she will not be alone on the show because this would allegedly include Portia De Rossi too.

The source explained, "Given the flak Ellen's received recently - and to reinforce her giving nature - she's going to be flipping the homes for people who have suffered terrible tragedies and flopping them into their dream homes!"

If it happens, not only would Ellen put her hobby into good use, she'll be back into people's graces in no time, the source implied. Ellen's talent for flipping house is so good, some believe she has a "Midas' touch." Houses can turn into gold with just her touch, as evidenced by how over the years, she has bought and unloaded homes in a frequency like no other.

For example, when they purchased Adam Levine's $45 million Beverly Hills home, Ellen somehow was able to put it back in the market at $58 million. Granted, there were renovations and improvements, but this is still a profitable deal if pushed through.

If only it's as quick for her to repair her reputation. Of course, this is not impossible. After all, she has fallen off people's graces in the past when she come out as gay. However, when she returned with her own talk show, she quickly cemented her positive image - regardless of her sexual orientation.

The present case may not be necessarily the same though. This time, her reputation is tarnished because not just one, but several people have emerged during the pandemic to say that Ellen DeGeneres on television - warm and fuzzy, is not her in real life. Instead, she's mean, cruel, and even discriminatory. Not just her numerous staff have said this, but also a guest of her television show.

The guest, a YouTube influencer, provided detailed accounts of how she was treated poorly on set. It was so bad that she cannot even forget about it. She was disappointed, given the fact that she was idolizing Ellen. She's part of the LGBT community and went into the show expected to be treated with warmth. Instead, there were several instances where she felt she was being singled out by Ellen's staff. Ellen herself was said to be cold towards her.

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Heartbreak: Brad Pitt and Her Had Baby Dreams Together After All

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles