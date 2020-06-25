Royal Heartbreak: Prince William's FIGHT With Prince Harry Not Yet Over

Amid the speculations behind their relationship, Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly need "space and time to breathe" before sorting things out between them.

The once unbreakable bond between the two started to crack before the Duke of Sussex married her now-wife Meghan Markle.

To recall, royal reporter Katie Nicholl claimed that apart from the speculations about Kate Middleton and Meghan's rift, it was actually the royal brothers who hadn't been getting along.

According to her sources, the tension between the two started during Christmas 2018 when Prince Harry told his elder brother that he wasn't making enough effort to welcome the former actress to The Firm.

Now, in the latest royal family news, the 38-year-old duke is reportedly exhausted from the "drama" involving his relationship with his brother.

"William is so tired and done with the drama of it all," an anonymous source told Us Weekly. "Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom."

The source also revealed to the entertainment outlet that the father-of-three was saddened with the Sussexes' decision to quit the firm.

"It breaks William's heart," the insider mentioned, noting that the brothers "need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they'll work it out."

Megxit Becomes Official

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell news that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, as they wanted to live a private life outside the monarchy.

The couple, together with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, has since relocated to Los Angeles and is reportedly staying in an $18 million hilltop Beverly Hills mansion owned by media mogul Tyler Perry.

Multiple reports have also revealed that Meghan's mother Doria Ragland has joined the trio in their LA mansion.

According to The Sun, the 63-year-old Ragland "has her own quarters." Not only that, but she also reportedly has a "brilliant" relationship with her son-in-law.

Prince William, Prince Harry In Touch?

In more related royal family news, Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly been in touch with each other after the sussexes moved to the U.S.

"There have clearly been some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.

Nicholl also said that the two have done multiple video calls, most especially when their father Prince Charles was struck with coronavirus.

"That really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch," she furthered.

Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19 last March and was isolated in Scotland after displaying mild symptoms. After seven days, the heir to the throne was out of isolation, though he needed to be monitored given that his age was considered high risk from the dreaded disease.

Hopefully, the new-found connection between the two will fix their cracked relationship. After all, they have been through a lot and have supported each other in the past years -- especially when their mother died.

For now though, it looks like Prince William and Prince Harry will need more time before they fix their relationship.

