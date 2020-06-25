Meghan Markle Mistrust: Therapist Says THIS Is Why Duchess Cuts Traitors Quickly

June has been a tough month for Meghan Markle, as she has become the target of negative news and headlines once again.

The Duchess of Sussex, together with her husband Prince Harry and their one-year-old son Archie are isolating in Los Angeles, and the family had recently dealt another blow when their trademark application for their charity organization "Archewell" was reportedly rejected.

This was due to the fact didn't pay the fees, did not give further explanation of what their organization will do, and haven't signed the necessary documents, as per The Telegraph.

However, a fallout with a close friend could be difficult to cope with.

A couple of weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex had said to have questioned her friendship and involvement with Canadian socialite and TV host, Jessica Mulroney.

It has been reported previously that Mulroney has caused a storm by sending threats and disturbing messages to a black lifestyle blogger in a disagreement about white privilege in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The bi-racial 38-year-old former actress has reportedly ended her ten-year friendship with her "closest ally."

It was said that Meghan Markle was horrified when her former best friend was accused of using her wealth and privilege to silence Sasha Exeter after the blogger urged several white influencers to use their platform to speak about the inequality in different races.

Though the "I Do, Redo" star insisted that she was "unequivocally sorry" after being fired from her show, and have added that her royal best friend has "deeply educated" her about her race, the former "Suits" actress allegedly decided to cut Mulroney off of her life.

It wasn't a hard decision for Meghan Markle, as she had already become suspicious that the Canadian stylist was "making a career" of being her friend.

According to a psychological therapist who spoke to Closer Magazine's June 23, 2020 issue, Emma Kenny claimed that not being able to trust the people closest to you is part of being one of the world's most famous people.

She revealed, "When you are at that level of fame - where you feel that everyone wants a piece of you - you never know who genuinely has your back."

Kenny continued, "When suspicion creeps in, it makes those friendships hard to thrive."

The expert mentioned that Meghan Markle would only have one important relationship in her life: her Sussex family.

Emma also claimed that Meghan saw how Prince Harry made massive sacrifices for her, like leaving his entire life in the UK to move to America with her, so when people in the Duchess' life started causing issues and negativity for the Sussexes, "she will feel let down and insist on cutting out anyone who can't be trusted."

But it isn't just Jessica Mulroney she has cut off from her life.

When she started dating Prince Harry in 2016, a couple of Meghan Markle's friends revealed that they had fallen victim to her cut-throat friendship rejection after reported stated that she was having difficulties trusting people because of the negative reports surrounding her.

Meghan Markle is a known social butterfly, but unfortunately, she had to trim down her connections because of the history of betrayals in her life.

"Both Harry and Meghan are very sensitive people, so any pain they've had inflicted on them by someone cuts them so deep that they're unable to forgive and forget," Emma Kenny said.

