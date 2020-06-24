Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry Married Her To Escape Royal Duties?

Long before "Megxit" was announced, and several months before Prince Harry proposed to former "Suits" star Meghan Markle, it was revealed that the couple has already planned to leave the British royal family before everything they have been through.

Ahead of their bombshell biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family's" release two months from now, an insider told Woman UK June 29, 2020 issue, that stepping down as royals were something that they have discussed early in their relationship.

"The seeds of Megxit were sown before they even got married. The truth is that Harry had been deeply unhappy for a long time."

The Sun also reported that explosive book would discuss how their decision to step down was not one made in haste.

In an interview with royal commentator Angela Levin, Prince Harry reportedly told her, "I felt I wanted out," he revealed, "But then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself."

In the months that followed, media outlets and unnamed royal staff members have suggested that Meghan Markle was the driving force behind the decision.

The most common adjective used to describe the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex in the press is "manipulative."

"They may be both somewhat damaged, but she's a manipulator. She's a controller," TV personality Eamonn Holmes said.

Meghan's most prominent critic, Piers Morgan, has also branded her a "social climber who made the Prince ditch his family."

Everybody in the media insinuated that 35-year-old Duke of Sussex couldn't make his own decision.

However, according to Prince Harry, though, it was his choice.

Speaking to a charity dinner in January, he said that he made the decision for "my wife and I to step back," and it's something that "is not one made lightly."

"It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

A source told The Sun, "Meghan supported Harry's decision. But there was more than one occasion where she asked him if he was certain it was what he wanted, and she always made it clear she would support him in whatever he did."

Though the father of one has two strong, powerful people in his life, he chose Meghan Markle over Queen Elizabeth II.

The divorced, bi-racial woman helped the monarchy's modernization and gave Prince Harry the family and a sense of purpose he coveted.

However, while Meghan Markle may have opened Prince Harry's eyes to serious issues, many feel like the Duke has lost his sense of self.

All it took was for the former B-list actress to come into the picture to make the Duke of Sussex question his entire existence and decide to leave the royal family.

Had he married his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, he wouldn't be in this position now.

The two dated for a few years, and despite loving Prince Harry immensely, unforutnately, she never married him because she didn't want to be part of the royal family.

It was a lifestyle that was full of traditions and royal rules to follow and felt like she wouldn't be happy with it.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Anxiety: Scrutiny Upon UK Return Will be WORSE

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles