Lip Balms To Keep Your Puckers Soft Even if Covered in Mask All The Time

One of the most sensitive parts of the body is the skin on the lips.

Cold, dry weather and sun exposure can leave your lips vulnerable, resulting in dryness, chapping, and cracks, and they're all so painful.

Putting on a face mask with dry lips will definitely hurt your lips; that's why it's important to nourish them before covering them and protecting yourself from the coronavirus.

Though drinking water is vital for so many reasons and is said to help hydrate the lips naturally, it won't also hurt to carry around with you a lip balm.

There are so many lip balms out there to choose from. Each one has a unique feel, scent, and even taste.

Here are some of the best lip balms you can buy from Amazon.

EOS Super Soft Shea Sphere Lip Balm

The EOS brand has been every girl's favorite ever since they discovered the importance of lip care. Because of its cute packaging, sweet smell, and fantastic flavor, this became one of the best lip balms ever created.

Without harsh chemicals, the EOS Super Soft Shea Sphere Lip Balm promises that "super hydration" dry, chapped lips need thanks to the nourishing coconut and jojoba oil. You'll get addicted to swiping this over and over again.

Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm

Aside from the brand's effective skincare products, this Drunk Elephant Lippe Balm offers a moisturizing, volumizing product that will plump those delicate lips for a youthful pout.

When you take off your mask, your lips will be the first thing everybody will look at.

With a blend of avocado oil, marula oil, and mongongo oil, this lip balm will moisturize, replenish and hydrate your lips.

BITE Beauty Agave+ Daytime Vegan Lip Balm

If you're looking for a vegan-friendly mixed with that luxurious feel, the BITE Beauty Agave+ Lip Balm is the one for you.

It features a sweet orange-vanilla scent, and thanks to its agave nectar and mongongo oil, this vegan and cruelty-free product will hydrate your lips for up to eight hours.

Somaluxe Lip Rescue: Collagen + Peptide Complex

This lip collagen product will provide moisture on your lips while adding a layer of protection.

Using this product will strengthen your lip's delicate moisture barrier, thanks to the natural plant extracts and plant stem cells that will restore the suppleness to stressed lips.

If you've been abusing your lips with matte liquid lipsticks and lip liners, it's time to pamper your lips with these.

Bioderma Atoderm Lip Balm

This Bioderma Atoderm Lip Balm promises double action and intense moisturization to soothe and nourish the lips.

Despite its claims, the product has a creamy texture that provides comfort; you won't even feel you have lip balm on your lips.

Avene Eau Thermale Cold Cream Nourish Lip Balm

Want protection from chapped, flaky, and cracked lips? Avene is known for using Avenel Thermal Spring Water in their products, which is said to have natural and healing benefits.

The Cold Cream Nourish Lip Balm is made with pure white beeswax and paraffin oil that will provide intense hydration while nourishing and softening the lips.

This also has vitamins E and F as anti-oxidant protection.

Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm SPF 30

Whether if you sweat, get wet with the rain, or go swimming in the ocean, this Supergoop! PLAY Lip Balm has SPF that absorbs UVA and UVB so your lips stay protected while moisturizing and hydrating.

It's lightweight and nourishing that it will keep your lips healthy, even under the mask.

