Meghan Markle Baby: Queen Elizabeth II, Royals OUTRAGED Over Pregnancy News

Meghan Markle has always been vocal about her desire to become a mother. In a 2016 interview, the Duchess said that being a mom was one of her "bucket lists" and could not wait to start her own family in due time.

When she got pregnant with Archie, Meghan was delighted to share the good news, including to her husband Prince Harry's royal family.

While most pregnancy announcements are welcomed with joy and excitement, Meghan's pregnancy is said to have caused outrage from the rest of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II.

According to royal experts, several royals raised concerns on how quickly the former "Suits" actress got pregnant after marrying into the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018, three months after they exchanged "I Dos," Meghan got pregnant with Archie.

According to the book "Royals at War," which will be released nationwide on July 15, Meghan's pregnancy announcement raised concerned discussions within the "higher echelons of the royal family."

A source said that Meghan getting pregnant that easily was viewed as her move to ensure her connection with the British monarchy.

"(It's like) ensuring her connection with the family was now irrevocable and ceding even more power to her," the source revealed.

The Embarrassing Announcement

And as if the pregnancy news was not controversial enough for the royal family, Meghan's timing of sharing the good news to the rest of the family also raised brows among the royals.

Meghan got pregnant within three months into her marriage with Prince Harry, but they only broke the news in October 2018. According to investigative journalists and "Royals at War" authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, the Duchess announced they were expecting during the wedding of Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie. The timing of the announcement reportedly made Prince Harry felt embarrassed.

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," Howard and Tillett wrote.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a Royal - stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

For what it's worth, there are reports saying that the rest of the family were delighted by the baby news.

Meghan's Pregnancy Fashion

Meanwhile, Meghan's overall appearance and fashion sense during the entire pregnancy was also reportedly an issue to some royals.

"There were considerable rumblings over Meghan's appearance," Howard and Tillett revealed.

"In the early days of the pregnancy, insiders said that Meghan had earned a stern telling-off," the authors added.

During her pregnancy, Meghan was also criticized for frequently holding her baby bump, especially whenever there was a photo op.

You Magazine editor Jo Elvin once said that Meghan's bump cradling was annoying. She argued that Meghan fixing her hands into a single pose made it look like her only focus was to become a photo-op read.

Meanwhile, a doctor also warned the Duchess of the risk of frequently using heels while carrying a baby. She was once spotted wearing four-inches heels while eight-months pregnant with Archie.

