Royal Shock: Meghan Markle Only Accepted In Royal Family Because She's Black?

Ever since it was announced that Prince Harry was engaged to Meghan Markle, the Hollywood actress raised eyebrows not just because of her job but also because she is a biracial woman.

Although it is not obvious, the British media has been extra critical to Meghan and scrutinized her abilities to become a member of the royal family.

While some rejoiced that Princess Diana's youngest son finally found a woman to settle down with, others examined the Duchess from head-to-toe.

Interestingly, however, Queen Elizabeth II found some benefit from Meghan's identity.

Queen Elizabeth's Reason To Accept Meghan

According to a royal expert, Meghan's "biracial identity" was warmly welcomed by the 94-year-old monarch, which is why Prince Harry was allowed to marry her.

Royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell said that the Queen would rather see her grandson marry a biracial woman than be associated with a "white Hollywood starlet."

In her new book "Meghan and Harry: The Real Story," the 70-year-old Jamaican-born British author claimed that Her Majesty approved Meghan's biracial identity thinking that it would reflect a good image to the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II said to believe that having a member of the royal family with the mixed-race background will make the British monarchy look "modern" in the eyes of the public.

"(It) made the monarchy both reflective and representative of multicultural, multiracial Britain in a way that a white California-born actress who had been a cast member of a popular television series could never have," Lady Colin wrote.

"The Queen, who is well known to be a wit, said to a friend, 'Mr. Corbyn will find it much more difficult to get rid of us now that Meghan's in the family.'"

The London Times and New York Times best-selling author also revealed that the 38-year-old's biracial identity gave her a VIP pass to marry into the royal family.

"As a prince once told me, 'Had Meghan not been a woman of color, they would never have allowed the marriage,'" Lady Colin continued.

"'It was the only thing that was unreservedly in her favor."

Meghan Finding Her Own Voice

Lady Colin's remarks came after a source revealed that Meghan realized that she was destined to leave the United Kingdom and move to Los Angeles to use her platform in fighting systemic racism in the United States.

"Meghan said her work as a leader is more important than ever right now and that she' been speaking with Oprah and other community leaders on how she can be part of the solution," the source told the Daily Mail.

This is after Meghan made her powerful speech amid the ongoing anti-racism protests and "Black Lives Matter" movement, which sparked after the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers.

READ MORE: Royal Suffering: Kate Middleton Slapped With HARSH Reality As Next Queen

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles