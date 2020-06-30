Did Princess Diana Predict Prince Harry's Royal Exit? The TRUTH!

Before officially stepping down as senior royals earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been vocal about their struggles as a new married couple and family in the spotlight.

In a heartfelt speech, the 35-year-old Duke said that leaving the royal family behind is not something that they have taken lightly. However, they were left with "no choice" but to pursue a private and independent life.

Before "Megxit," Prince Harry has opened up his struggles dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and how the media has treated her. The Duke said that he already lost his mother through the media scrutiny and would not let that happen to his wife and son.

Prince Harry and Meghan have set up a permanent base in Los Angeles, California, together with their 1-year-old son Archie and Meghan's mom Doria Ragland.

Two months after officially cutting ties with the British monarchy, reports have claimed that Prince Harry is having a hard time adjusting to his newfound L.A. life and has been struggling to be miles away from the United Kingdom.

Princess Diana's Prediction

Although Princess Diana has only been with Harry during the first 13 years of his life, it looks like the Princess of Wales had predicted Harry's destiny based on his exhibited behavior as a young boy.

According to Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, Princess Diana believed that Harry can cope with anything that life throws at him -- even if it means settling into a new life different from what he used to.

"Diana told me William was very sensitive, and Harry was the artistic and lively one who could cope with anything," Seward told the Daily Mail in 2019.

However, Princess Diana expressed concerns for her youngest son's education, particularly his lack of concentration and behavior or flipping from one thing to another.

"[Diana] said Harry would go to Eton; otherwise, he'd be singled out as being the one who wasn't so bright, and she worried about his lack of concentration," the royal expert explained.

"She said, 'Harry's full of energy, but he flips from one thing to another and then loses interest.'"

The Princess of Wales emphasized how her eldest son is more focused on things, while Harry is like a free spirit even as a young boy.

"William was more academic than Harry, but he wasn't finding Eton very easy at that time, although he had lovely friends there," Seward said.

Prince William And Prince Harry Comparison

Royal photographer Kent Gavin echoed Diana's statement about her sons and said that Prince Harry was the "less bothered" Prince compared to William.

In the 2013 Amazon Prime documentary, "Royal Up Close: The Photography of Kent Gavin," Gavin said that Harry is the happy-go-lucky type who would not care about the world, while William was very shy.

"It was a difficult time when they were very young. I can recall that William was not happy," Gavin said.

"Harry, not a care in the world, just happy-go-lucky, but William had his head down, much the same as his mother did in the early days."

