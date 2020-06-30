Kanye West Divorcing Kim Kardashian? Here's The Real Deal!

Since the coronavirus pandemic locked everyone in the homes, rumors sparked that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been on each other's nerves for staying almost 24/7 around each other.

Several sources revealed that the couple who share four kids are always arguing about their contrasting approach during the quarantine. The clash also led the award-winning rapper to stay on the different side of their Los Angeles mansion to avoid further drama.

Should the endless argument persists, many predict that the 43-year-old rapper and 39-year-old beauty mogul will soon divorce.

On Monday, however, Kanye shut down all these divorce and marriage problem rumors after writing a sweet tribute for his loving wife.

Kanye's Tribute to Kim

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star was recently declared a billionaire after selling a stake of KKW Beauty to cosmetics conglomerate Coty Inc. The beauty giant acquired 20 percent of KKW Beauty for a whopping $200 million, making Kim's cosmetic and fragrance business score a $1 billion valuation.

Because of this, Kanye could not help but feel proud of Kim's success. With that said, he took to Twitter and gave her a heartwarming message -- proving that they are far from getting a divorce.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire," Kanye wrote. "You've weathered the craziest storms, and now God is shining on you and our family."

Ye wrote the sweet message alongside a photo of fresh produce and flowers under the sun.

"So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life," Kanye continued. "We love you so much."





Kim's Wise Business Venture

KKW Beauty's partnership with Coty Inc. will allow Kim K. to expand her brand into other beauty lines like skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products.

"Partnering with an established organization like Coty will be instrumental in the advancement of my brands as their global reach allows for faster expansion, so people around the world are able to experience new launches first hand," Kim said in a statement.

"This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world."

Kim's decision to expand her business comes after her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, also sold 51 percent majority stake of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $600 million. It made her company value reach up to $1.2 billion, according to Forbes.

On the other hand, Kim's husband signed a massive deal partnering with Gap to bring his Yeezy designs in a higher value on retail sites. Kanye's creative designs will also be featured in different Gap stores and digital channels to give customers a whole new Yeezy shopping experience.

The Yeezy Gap line that would range pieces for me, women and children, is expected to hit stores in early 2021.

