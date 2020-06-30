Amber Heard CHEATED With 2 Men? Johnny Depp Drops HEARTBREAKING News

Amber Heard has been facing multiple cheating allegations since her legal battle with Johnny Depp began. However, Depp is not yet done dropping bombshell accusations against her ex-wife.

Depp's lawyers dragged James Franco's name into his legal battle following the claims that Heard had an affair with Elon Musk.

As reported by The Blast, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star plans to send a subpoena to Franco since his legal team sees him as a "witness." This came after Depp's team obtained a clip where Franco can be seen talking to Heard a day after her blowout fight with Johnny.

In the said surveillance video from Depp's apartment, the time stamp shows May 22, 2016 -- close to 11:00 p.m. Franco and Heard seemed to be aware of the camera as they obviously tried to keep their faces away from it. The two also continuously talked while keeping their heads down.

"We are interested in James Franco and Elon Musk as fact witnesses because we have evidence they are men who saw Amber Heard's face in the days and nights between when she claimed Mr. Depp smashed her in the face on May 21 and when she went to court with painted on 'bruises' to obtain a Temporary Restraining Order on May 27," Adam Waldman told the news outlet.

Meanwhile, Heard's lawyer, Eric George, debunked the claims and called it "pathetic" and a "bogus story."

Per George, he believes that the accusation is just "another lame attempt" by Depp and his team to show misleading information in pursuit of attacking and abusing his ex-wife.

"Amber Heard and James Franco once lived in the same apartment complex and were simply taking an elevator at the same time. Period," Heard's lawyer went on.

Heard Also Cheated With Elon Musk?

Prior to the recent revelation, it has been first reported that Space X founder Elon Musk was seen entering the building of Depp's penthouse in the weeks after Heard filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles.

Previously, Musk got slammed after he called government scientist Neil Ferguson "a tool" and "utter moron" for allegedly ignoring the lockdown to meet his married lover.

A netizen replied to his tweet with a news link about Depp claiming that Heard cheated on him with Musk.

"This is false. JD's team put out 'video evidence,' but conveniently excluded the date stamp, as it was well after JD & AH had separated," the tech billionaire wrote in response. "There would be timestamped video if this were true."

Previously, the "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" actor and his team also released footage wherein Heard and Musk can be seen hugging each other before stepping out of the private elevator at the actor's penthouse. The Tesla boss, in another shot, wrapped his arms around Heard, who was only wearing a swimsuit and a towel at that time.

Meanwhile, he was also dragged again for allegedly having a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevingne.

In the explosive documents obtained by DailyMail, it was revealed that Josh Drew -- the ex-husband of Heard's close friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington -- appeared in a deposition recorded on November 19, 2019. Drew confirmed at that time that Heard indeed had a three-way affair with Musk and Delevingne.

The trial will resume on July 7 at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, and netizens can expect more revelations from both Depp and Heard's parties on that day onwards.

