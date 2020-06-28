Johnny Depp Hiding DAMAGING Evidence To Win Defamation Case [REPORT]

Everything has been in favor of Johnny Depp in her legal battle against Amber Heard. However, new court documents are dragging him down again with a rather controversial claim.

On Thursday, The Associated Press reported that The Sun's lawyers once again asked a U.K. judge to dismiss Depp's libel case after the actor allegedly failed to present evidence concerning his drug use.

During the preliminary hearing, the publication's lawyer Adam Wolanski explained that the critical "drug texts" contain proof that Depp tried to purchase "MDMA and other narcotics" while he was in Australia with Heard in 2015.

He added that the actor referred to the MDMA and cocaine as "happy pills" and "whitey stuff." Days before Depp allegedly attacked Heard, he reportedly begged his assistant to provide him those drugs.

Furthermore, Wolanski said that failing to reveal the text messages is a breach of the previous court order that required Depp to submit all libel proceedings against his ex-wife.

"There is a real risk that the claimant has failed to provide proper disclosure to the defendants, and that the defendants cannot have a fair trial," the lawyer said, explaining how highly relevant those texts are. "It is the defendants' case that drugs and alcohol had an influence on the claimant's behaviour towards Ms. Heard."

After he explained their side, Wolanski read the passages from the court claims where Heard said she was subjected to a "three-day ordeal of physical assaults" by her husband.

Heard then accused Depp of "pushing, slapping her and shoving her to the ground" before she "retreated to a locked bedroom."

The actress also penned that it happened after Depp took MDMA and drank heavily. Her evidence pointed out that the actor took "ten or so" pills and "drunk Jack Daniel's from the bottle."

In addition, Heard's lawyer read one of the alleged texts to the judge, saying, "F**king give me the goddamn numbers, I will take care of this s**t, don't bother."

What Depp's Team Said

Soon after the court claims have been publicized, Depp's camp responded and defended the actor from the allegations that he deliberately hid the evidence.

The actor's representative David Sherborne strongly said that Depp did not withhold documents related to his defamation case against The Sun, its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton.

In his statement to Evening Express, Sherborne emphasized that "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor is not hiding something that can be "profoundly damaging to his case" and debunked all Wolanski's claims.

He also disclosed that the document presented to the court was already submitted in the separate libel suit, which Depp filed against Heard over her claims that he was abusive. The article that the actor is suing The Sun for is related to the accusations divulged by Heard.

"The issue in this case is whether the defendants can prove that the claimant committed serious domestic violence and put Ms. Heard in fear," Wolanski stated. "It is not about whether Mr. Depp asks for drugs."

The three-week trial to address the case is set to begin on July 7 at the Royal Courts of Justice in London after it has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Amber Heard A Liar? Johnny Depp Didn't Do THIS, Says Witness

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles