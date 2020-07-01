Britney Spears Wants a Baby Girl ASAP with BF Sam Asghari, Will Break Conservatorship

It seems like Britney Spears is ready to take her relationship with current boyfriend Sam Asghari to the next level.

Being initially separated because of the lockdown restrictions, the couple is now back together, enjoying a day at the beach, lunch dates, and smoothie runs.

Being away from one another indeed made their heart grow fonder.

As New UK reports, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are reportedly thinking of starting their own family.

A source told the publication, "Brit's told pals the one positive to come out of the lockdown is her relationship with Sam is stronger than ever, and it's cemented her feelings for him."

They further claimed that the pop princess is telling her friends that she's ready to take their relationship to the next level and settle down with her 26-year-old beau.

Britney Spears, whose famous songs include the "Lucky," "Womanizer" and "If U Seek Amy," met Asghari started dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her music video "Slumber Party."

Though Britney Spears is already a mom to her two sons sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, from her ex husband Keven Federline, New UK's insider revealed that Spears is ready to have a baby with Asghari.

"They've spoken about starting a family together on numerous occasions, and Sam's made it clear that while he loves being a stepdad, he'd love a biological child of his own one day."

The source further revealed that this time around, Britney Spears is ready to do things differently, especially after harboring regrets from when she was pregnant with the boys due to her chaotic personal life.

Britney Spears' Determined to Conceive a Girl

In a 2013 interview with "Extra," the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker revealed that she wants to have a baby girl.

Three years later, she spoke to James Corden on "Carpool Karaoke," and shared that she wants five children.

"I want more. But I have to find the right guy first."

That same year, she met Asghari.

According to New UK's source, Britney Spears is doing everything she can to make her baby dreams a reality.

The "Toxic"38-year-old singer is already looking up what types of food to eat to conceive a girl. Spears is also said to listen to old wives' tales.

The reason for Britney Spears' longing for a daughter is because of her clothes.

"She joked that she couldn't let her incredible wardrobe from two decades on stage go to waste."

Britney Spears' Conservatorship

However, while Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are both on the same page in their relationship, there's one thing that's stopping them, and that's her conservatorship.

"They were going to wait until her conservatorship was over to start trying, but they have decided not to waste any more time."

The couple is said to be already hoping that by the time she becomes pregnant and has the baby girl she has always wanted, "she can look forward to the next chapter of her life as a new mom, having put the painful parts of the past behind her."

For the past 12 years, Britney Spears has not been in control of her finances and personal assets, and it's actually her dad Jamie who is her co-conservator but has temporarily stepped down from his role.

Early in May, it was reported that a Los Angeles county judge asked to extend Spears' conservatorship until August this year.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest DUMPED Shayna Taylor For Mystery Blonde?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles