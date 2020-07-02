Royals vs. Racists: Prince Harry Drops Big Statement About Racism

Prince Harry delivered a powerful message in celebration of Princess Diana's 59 birthday.

In a virtual ceremony during the 2020 Princess Diana Awards on July 1, the Duke of Sussex began his statement by apologizing for the institutional racism that the current generation is still facing.

"My wife said recently that our generation and the ones before us haven't done enough to wipe the wrongs of the past. I too am sorry," Prince Harry shared.

Furthermore, he pointed out that racism is "still endemic" and declared that he and wife Meghan Markle "are committed to being part of the solution".

"Sorry that we haven't got the world to the place where you deserve it to be. Institutional racism has no place in our societies, yet it is still endemic," Pthe Duke of Sussex added.

The former royal also highlighted the work of 24-year-old James Frater, who is one of the 184 recipients of the award.

"I see the greatest hope in people like you and I'm confident about the world's future and its ability to heal because it is in your hands," the 35-year-old Duke told Frater.

The London-based Frater has shown dedication in humanitarian efforts by raising awareness and "tackling racial inequality by creating initiatives to increase the representation of black students at university," as cited in the Princess Diana Awards' social media accounts.

Meghan Markle On Black Lives Matter Movement

Last June, Duchess Meghan bravely spoke about racism and social issues amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The BLM movement sparked a global campaign following the death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis officers. A police officer named Derek Chauvin pinned down the unarmed African American to the ground and kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes, leading to his untimely death.

As she delivered a graduation speech virtually to her former high school, she admitted that she was hesitant to give her stance considering that it is a very sensitive topic. However, she "realized the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing."

The former "Suits" star went on and mentioned the names of victims who died due to police brutality before emphasizing that all lives matter.

Duchess Meghan also concluded her message by calling on the graduating class of 2020 to use their skills to make the world better.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shifting Focus on Racial Injustice

With the nationwide uproar on racial oppression and social issues, the Sussexes were said to be diverting their charity focus and putting the spotlight on efforts for racial justice.

In more related royal family news, it has been previously reported that the most sought-after couple is currently in talks with different organization leaders as they get involved with the BLM campaign.

Moreover, others pointed out that this might be the reason why the couple postponed the launch of their new non-profit organization called Archewell until next year.

READ MORE: LOOK! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Awesome New Tattoo For Stormi!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles