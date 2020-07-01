LOOK! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Awesome New Tattoo For Stormi!

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her beautiful 2-year-old daughter with a new tattoo.

The 22-year-old beauty mogul was having a glam session with celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada when she briefly showed off her latest ink.

A tiny tattoo that says "4:43" was spotted on her inner forearm, and according to TMZ, it was the exact time when Stormi was born on February 1, 2018.

Matching Tattoo with Ex Travis Scott

Aside from her new ink, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her baby daddy Travis Scott also have a matching tattoo dedicated to their only child.

The reality star previously mentioned that she had gotten a tattoo of Stormi's name with her close friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, while the 28-year-old rapper also has the same tattoo in the very same font printed on his arm.

Although the two have decided to part ways last October 2019, Travis and Kylie revealed that they are on good terms and focused on co-parenting their daughter.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Co-Parenting During Lockdown

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" star and the "Butterfly Effect" singer have been rumored to be back in each other's arms, but according to E! News, the two are just spending time co-parenting in Kylie's mansion during the lockdown.

"Kylie and Travis have been co-parenting Stormi while quarantining at Kylie's house. Travis hasn't been staying every night but has been," a source told the outlet.

It was also mentioned that the beauty mogul is "happy" that the Houston born rapper "loves to be very involved with her life and the day-to-day activities."

While the Kylie Lip Kit creator and "Antidote" hitmaker were acting like a couple, the anonymous insider claimed that Kylie and Travis "don't want to put a label on it."

"Neither of them are dating and are enjoying each other's company while parenting Stormi," the source added.

Quarantining In Kylie's $36 Million L.A Mansion

During the onset of the global pandemic, the trio has been staying in Jenner's $36 million Holmby Hills mansion, situated in the westside of Los Angeles, California.

Moreover, her 15,000 sq. ft. main house has tons of amenities such as game rooms, wet bars, a gym, a kitchen with ultra-chic European-style cabinetry and, not to mention, a giant home theater with an outdoor projection screen -- perfect for movie nights with her little tot.

The gated community is considered to be the most exclusive neighborhood, as some of her famous neighbors include legendary rapper Diddy, record executive and entrepreneur Jimmy Lovine, and high-profile entertainment exec Irving Azoff (who is also a close family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan).

While the lockdown has slowly been lifted in some parts of the U.S., it appears to be business as usual for the beauty mogul.

In Kylie Jenner's Instagram stories, she shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos for her Kylie Cosmetics shoot while donning her new light brown hair color, also known as "bronde."

In one of her recent IG photos, the mother-of-one sported her golden brown locks while wearing her blush-colored corset.

