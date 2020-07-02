Prince Andrew Trouble: Jeffrey Epistein's Ex Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested, Prince Next?

Jeffrey Epstein's ex Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI for her associations with the pedophile. Given that Prince Andrew also has links with Epstein, could he be the next?

British heiress Maxwell was arrested by the FBI. She was the socialite who became really close to the disgraced financier and even served as her confidante. Naturally, she knew about all the crimes that Epstein was involved in. She was implicated for his alleged sexual crimes given their connection and now arrested, as confirmed by two senior law enforcement sources.

Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested for Participating in Jeffrey Epstein's Crimes

The sources told News 4 New York that Maxwell was arrested in Bedford, New Hempshire around 8:30 AM. She was charged with allegedly conspiring with Epstein to abuse minors sexually. She is set to appear on federal court later today.

One can only wonder now if Prince Andrew is the next. He may not be on the run, but that does not make him less guilty.

The six-count indictment alleged that the heiress did not only know about Epstein's crimes. Instead, she's one of the reasons why the crimes were even successfully carried out. The indictment in Manhattan federal court charges accuses Maxwell of grooming the girls victimized, some of whom were as young as 14 years of age. The crimes started way back 1994. One can only imagine the number of victims.

According to the indictment, Maxwell was reportedly even present for the sexual abuse of the minor victims. On certain cases, it was alleged she even participated.

Being media baron Robert Maxwell's daughter, Ghislaine has a way of carrying out things. She is also once the ex of Epstein and was even with him for decades. Her glory days might be over as the victims' allegations of her involvement are now taken seriously. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre leveled this charged against Maxwell as early as back in the 2015 defamation suit. Many young women followed suit.

Epstein was ultimately arrested and then jailed for his crimes. He tried to kill himself in late July, but only succeeded with another attempt in early August.

His death does not means his crimes would just go away. It also does not mean the other parties involved would be let off the hook. This is why investigation of Maxwell continued, She had strived to stay low or under the radar

Prince Andrew Next to be Arrested?

Maxwell reportedly hoped to escape justice, but the FBI has successfully arrested her so that her victims can have the day in court they deserve. Prince Andrew might be next.

Prince Andrew has previously shown how fond he was of Ms Maxwell. He was introduced to her by none other than Epstein himself. He has a strong friendship with Epstein, and now the US prosecutors want to speak with him badly about their association with each other. So far, the prosecutors said Epstein is being uncooperative while the Prince's legal camp said the opposite.

As Maxwell is arrested, US authorities are now adamant that Prince Andrew talks with them.

"I'm not going to comment on anyone's status in this investigation, but I will say that we would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us, we would like to have the benefit of his statement," Audrey Strauss, the acting Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

Epstein was a notorious criminal, so Prince Andrews's friendship with him is truly scandalous. Epstein was convicted in Florida back in 2008 for the crime of paying young girls for massages, but because he was able to negotiate a secret plea deal with the state prosecutor, he was out and free once more after serving just 13 months of jail time.

He died by suicide, but there remains controversies on whether there was foul play.

