Meghan Markle Mistake: Duchess Makes Embarrassing Blunder In Court Case

Following her embarrassing defeat during her first High Court battle, Meghan Markle carelessly made another blunder that caused disgrace to the royal family.

Meghan and her legal team have been slammed for dropping names of royal family members in her newly released legal papers as part of her legal case against Mail on Sunday.

In the said document, the Duchess of Sussex's legal team mentioned Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Michael of Kent in response to a claim stating that royals do not work.

Associated Newspapers described Meghan in their submission in January as a member of the royal family that "does not undertake paid work."

Meghan's team tried hitting them back to debunk their idea and wrote, "Several member[s] of the Royal Family do 'undertake paid work' including, for example, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Michael of Kent."

As a result, Meghan received massive criticisms from royal experts and watchers.

Royal historian Marlene Koenig took her disappointment to her Twitter account, saying that the three royals Meghan mentioned are not even working royals and have to work hard to earn their own money.

Currently, Princess Beatrice works as the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti -- a data and software company -- while Princess Eugenie is presently the Associate Art Director at a London art gallery called Hauser & Wirth.

Meanwhile, Prince Michael stated on his website that he does not receive taxpayers' funding.

"It is a bit embarrassing that she brought the York princesses and Prince Michael into the case," Koenig went on. "She should have known that none are working Royals."

Netizens seconded Koenig's statements and expressed their dissatisfaction towards the Duchess of Sussex.

One royal watcher said, "Totally agree. If she didn't know that those three aren't working royals, and Prince Michael isn't a senior royal, she could have asked Harry."

"Princesses Beatrice & Eugenie are not working royals paid by the public," another one wrote. "They work & support their chosen charities on a private basis."

Meghan Is A FULL-TIME Royal

Unlike the three royals she mentioned on her legal documents, Meghan has been a full-time working member of the royal family from the day she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 and until they stepped down on March 31 this year.

The seniority of her position allowed her to be sustained by the Sovereign Grant. She also represented Queen Elizabeth II as well as the royal family's non-profitable projects and initiatives.

Since Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Michael are not like her, they can pursue private and profitable ventures. They are also allowed to have jobs since they are not full-time working royals.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been a patron of several organizations. In fact, she received two patronages from Queen Elizabeth II last year -- The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The aforementioned groups are important to the Queen, as she previously served as their patron for 45 and 33 years, respectively.

Meghan has also been assigned to various organizations associated with arts, access to education, support for women, and animal welfare.

With all the organizations she still has even after Megxit, Meghan triggered those royal watchers who have been supporting the monarchy for a long time.

