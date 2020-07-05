Cara Delevingne Jaded: No More Dating After Ashley Benson, Amber Heard Scandals

Cara Delevingne had a massive year so far and not professionally, but personally. She got burned so bad at the romance department that she's not raring to do anything of that sort anymore.

According to OK USA, July 13 edition, Cara Delevingne has sworn off dating. She just broke up with Ashley Benson and had to deal with the circus that followed. She was also just dragged in Amber Heard's scandalous business with Johnny Depp. The "Pirates of Caribbean" actor is accusing her of having engaged in a threesome with his then wife, Amber and his wife's boyfriend, Elon Musk.

It's natural therefore that Cara is now iffy with anything that has to do with another person. A pal revealed, "She wants to live without the pressure of having a girlfriend." The source added that Cara would admit that she often jumps into romances far too quickly, which can become disastrous. As such, the model thinks it will do her good to just chill for a few months.

In the middle of the lockdown while the whole world grapples with COVID-19 pandemic, Cara and her then GF, Ashley Benson broke up after two years together.

As fans accused Benson of cheating on her with G-Eazy, Cara even put her foot down and told the people that they should not blaming Benson. The relationship reportedly broken down of things fans do not know about.

In addition, after all these drama, she's dragged into ex-flame Amber Heard's divorce drama. Now people cannot stop thinking of threesome when they think of Cara. Look how fast people search Google for "Cara Delevigne threesome."

It was the last straw of the model turned actress. She is hardly the girl who is comfortable with having her private life aired out in public so all these are taking a toll on her.

The pal explained that Cara had already been feeling wary after her Benson breakup, that the Amber Heard fiasco pushed her to her limits. "She's looking forward to stepping back from the limelight and doing some self-care," the friend also shared.

Her work might be the silver lining to her life right now. After all, professionally, she seems to have everything going ever since. She's a known model and a successful actress herself.

Even with all these drama going on in her life, she was able to work with Dior. The company recently unveiled its new jewelry campaign featuring Cara Delevingne. The media had been all praises for her hard work and talent on this shoot. According to Daily Mail, she stunned with the campaign as she brought her trademark quirkiness to the shoot done by Mario Sorrenti. She's not UK's highest-paid model for nothing!

She was also reported to be a property tycoon. According to Mirror UK, she's the director of her father's £45million real estate firm and the firm is snapping up pads in the capital's chicest and wealthiest of streets. A source said that Cara truly has her mojos on in this business and it is no ordinary business at that. "Everyone knows property is. decent long-term investment and Cara has got her head screwed on," the source revealed.

