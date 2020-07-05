Hollywood Heartbreak: Brie Larson Reveals DEVASTATING Truth About Career

Brie Larson narrated how she got broken first before becoming the great actress she is now. This was after she faced a lot of rejections in the entertainment industry.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Larson found another way to keep herself busy by joining Youtube and creating her own channel.

On Thursday, the "Captain Marvel" actress welcomed herself as a vlogger by posting her first video, in which she featured other YouTubers.

She sought for advice on how she can find her way on the platform, to which many have suggested to just be herself and freely talk about her experiences in a lot of things -- including acting.

Somewhere during her over 21-minute vlog, she talked about the roles she failed to get over the past years.

During her conversation with Swoozie, Larson admitted that she auditioned for "The Hunger Games," a "Star Wars" franchise movie, and a "Terminator" reboot ("Terminator: Genisys").

"I was actually thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like 'Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator,'" the Marvel star uttered. "Got a flat tire at the audition and then didn't get the job."

After she failed the auditions, Jennifer Lawrence got the role of Katniss Everdeen in "Hunger Games" and Emilia Clarke landed in "Terminator: Genisys."

However, had she landed any of these roles, the MCU could have had another actress to play for the role of Carol Danvers. Larson truly enjoyed her time as Captain Marvel, and she is poised to have a bigger role in Phase 4.

Following the events of "Avengers: Endgame," she is expected to lead the franchise as she reprises her role. She is also reportedly set to work with Marvel president Kevin Feige for a future "Star Wars" film.

However, though she enjoys her roles now, the actress still received a massive backlash after opening her Youtube Channel.

Do People Hate Brie Larson So Much?

Soon after she launched her Youtube Channel and posted her first video, hate comments for Larson came barging in on social media.

Her first blog has 1 million views as of writing, but it is noticeable how it also has over 42,000 dislikes -- which is more than half of its current 77,000 likes.

One netizen wrote, "I saw some of Brie Larson's youtube video... it was an exercise in corporate, homogenized, sanitized mainstream YouTubers... I've seen A.I in video games with more personality."

"I watched it to give her a chance to win me," another one commented. "Stopped the video as soon as I noticed it was just a bunch of her buddies fluffing her."

This came after Larson revealed that she will use her channel for social activism, which did not impress most of her viewers and followers.

Per We Got This Covered, the actress' outspoken nature caused her to attract negative comments. With this ballooning dislikes she gets from netizens, no one can really be sure she can make it as a vlogger.

