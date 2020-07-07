Royal Disrespect: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Attack Queen Elizabeth ONCE MORE

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, continue to stand up for what is right, even if it means dissing a family member.

In the past couple of weeks, the two have been pretty clear about their strong feelings of racial injustice and standing up for it.

Thanks to their exit from the British royal family, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry can now become more vocal about their thoughts.

In a video call with young leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust last week that was only made public today, the Duke of Sussex was joined by his wife for a discussion on the Black Lives Matter movement and justice and equal rights.

"So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

Prince Harry added, "It's not going to be easy, and in some cases, it's not going to be comfortable, but it needs to be done because of everybody benefits."

The 35-year-old dad was loud and clear when he hinted at calling out the UK for its past of colonization.

"When you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past."

"Once you start to realize that there is that bias there, then you need to acknowledge it, you need to do the work to become more aware so that you can help stand up for something that is so wrong and should not be acceptable in our society today," the Duke concluded.

Meghan Markle also chimed in addressing racial injustice, especially within the Commonwealth, benefits the worldwide community. However, it would not be a smooth process.

She expressed that though many will be uncomfortable now, it will soon push through that discomfort when people start to get to the other side of the issue.

Prince Harry, whose grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, is the head of the Commonwealth, seemed that his statement was a swipe at the British Empire, which was ruled over by his ancestors and led to the creation of the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth is made up of 54 nations, all previously ruled by Britain as part of its empire. Its colonization of those countries has been reassessed in the wake of recent global anti-racism protests.

Prince Harry's comments also go against the royal protocols about not speaking about politics in talks, speeches, and discussions.

"Good Morning Britain" host Piers Morgan was angry at the Duke of Sussex's remarks, claiming that he and Meghan Markle are "deliberately picking a fight" with Queen Elizabeth.

Andrew Pierce of The Daily Mail also agreed with Morgan's comment and urged Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "do a bit of history" before lecturing about the Commonwealth.

Even Andrew Rosindell, who is a member of Parliament of the UK, said that the "inappropriate" comments of Prince William's younger brother were "disappointing" and would "not please" Queen Elizabeth II.

He expressed his frustration by saying that "we should look forward, not back."

"As someone who has stepped out of the Royal Family, he should focus on his own life and not get involved in politics."

