WFH Makeup: 5 Lipsticks To Look Your Best Even On Zoom Meetings

Living in the new normal requires a major adjustment in our everyday lives. Although we are restricted from doing non-essential activities outside, most of us have managed to cope as we thrive to live our day-to-day activities in the four corners of our home.

The work-from-home set up has not just become a trend but a way of life. Our bedroom and kitchen have now become an extension of our workspace as we ditch the everyday hustle and bustle of daily commutes and spending hours preparing to go to work.

Since work-from-home does not require us to be in our office uniforms or wear our smart casual outfits, that does not mean we can't be presentabl,e most especially during zoom meetings.

According to experts, wearing makeup or putting on a cute outfit even at home can make you feel good and confident. It is also one way to improve your mental state by helping you create a more positive outlook for the future.

In addition, adding a little color in your face will surely brighten your mood as you finish your task for the day.

Having said that, here are five lip products that can help you look and feel confident during zoom meetings -- all available in Amazon!

NYX Cosmetics Butter Lip Gloss Angel Food Cake

Add a little more sweetness and shine to your lips with this Butter Lip Gloss from NYX.

This tinted lip gloss has a soft, silky and creamy finish that delivers sheer to medium coverage without living your lips feeling sticky.

It also comes in 24 shades so you can choose from bold to nude colors.

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick

Another product for that natural-looking wfh vibe is this long-lasting lip product from Burt's Bees.

It contains natural moisturizing ingredients like Beeswax, Moringa Oil, Raspberry Seed Oil and Vitamin E that can help you soften your lips while giving that subtle color.

Enhance your natural lip color as you choose from the 18 shade variants that come in a satin finish and creamy texture.

Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick

If you were to own only one lip product, it should be in a "My Lips But Better" shade.

This Color Sensational lipstick from Maybelline claims to be universally flattering and is said to suited for all skin types since they offer a wide variety of nude shades, as well as bold lip colors.

Another feature of this product is that it can stay up to 24 hours without leaving your puckers dry and flaky.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick, Love That Red

Been looking for that cult-classic shade yet lightweight lipstick? Then this creamy Revlon Super Lustrous in the shade "Love That Red" is perfect for you.

It has a super-moisturizing formula that is infused with Vitamin E and avocado oil for hydrate and supple lips.

Wet n Wild Mega Last High-Shine Lip Color

For that fresh and natural-looking vibe, this high-shine lip color from Wet n Wild is suited for you.

It offers luscious high-shine Lipstick, infused with natural ingredients such as murumuru butter, mango butter, sunflower and watermelon seed oils -- all of which can help you nourish your lips while giving your pout that natural and hydrating glow.

