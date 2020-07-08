President Kanye West Delusion: Rapper Wants to Model US Government to 'Black Panther's' Wakanda

After announcing that he was running for president, Kanye West expressed what kind of government the US will be, once he wins the position.

The rapper revealed he wanted to shape the government, similar to the "Black Panther's" country of Wakanda.

Speaking to Forbes, the Yeezy creator talked about his plans and suggested that the movie's fictional Marvel location was full of innovation and holistic approaches.

"Many Africans do not like the movie and representation of themselves in Wakanda," the 43-year-old revealed. "But I'm gonna use Wakanda's framework right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House."

Though he will become one of the most powerful humans in the world, Kanye West knows that he will not get "a lot of alien level superpowers" similar to characters in the movie.

Forbes noted that the dad of four was rambling in the interview as he shared his idea of working with Wakanda's scientist, just like T'Challa does in the movie.

"Let's get back to Wakanda like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes," he added.

"Black Panther" was released in 2018, and it starred Chadwick Boseman as the king of the futuristic African country, Wakanda, who had superpowers.

West went on to express his hopes of working with big pharma, should he sit in the office.

"Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine, like big pharma, we are going to work, innovate together."

In his lengthy four-hour interview with Forbes, West also spoke about his relationship with God and even claimed that he had had the coronavirus in February.

His most controversial comment was off the COVID-19. West said he is suspicious of vaccines calling them "the mark of the beast."

The "Jesus is King" rapper also added that he hadn't developed a foreign policy, but would become "America, first, with our great military."

Kanye West also spoke about being pro-life, saying because he's following the word of the bible.

The "Jesus Walks" artist also retracted his support for current US President Donald Trump.

"I am taking the red hat off, with this interview," he told Forbes.

Kanye West publicly endorsed Donald Trump on several occasions and even sported the "Make America Great Again" caps from Trump's election bid in 2016.

"Trump is the closest president we've had in years to allow God to be part of the conversation."

The recent photo of Kanye West and Tesla CEO Elon Musk might also mean that they talked about politics.

He revealed that they have been talking about West running for the presidency for years.

The "All of the Lights" hitmaker even said he has already found a job for the SpaceX billionaire if he winds up in the Oval Office.

Running for the 2020 presidency, Kanye West revealed that his running mate is Michelle Tidball, a preacher from Wyoming under a new banner - the Birthday Party - because when they win, "it's everybody's birthday."

