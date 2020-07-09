Kanye West Claims He Had COVID-19 -- SLAMS Devilish Vaccination!

Kanye West, who just recently declared his political ambition through social media, made a shocking revelation about his health and lashed out at the vaccine conspiracy.

The Grammy Award winner has been the talk of the town recently after he announced that he is running for president as an independent candidate in the 2020 U.S. elections.

Kanye West Claims He Had Coronavirus?

In his recent interview with Forbes, the 43-year-old hip-hop mogul claimed that he contracted coronavirus last February and experienced "chills" and "shaking in the bed."

He mentioned that he treated the dreaded virus by "taking hot showers" and "looking at videos" that told him how to effectively treat the disease.

Kanye West Calls Possible Vaccine As A Devil's Work?

Although it is unclear whether the "All of the Lights" hitmaker has been tested for the virus or antibodies, he is hoping for a cure. However, he remains doubtful about the potential vaccine for the dreaded disease.

"It's so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralyzed...So when they say the way we're going to fix COVID is with a vaccine, I'm extremely cautious. That's the mark of the beast," Kanye told the news outlet.

West continued and expressed his hesitance about receiving one a COVID-19 vaccine, which described as the byproduct of the "devil" inside humans.

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can't cross the gates of heaven. I'm sorry when I say they, the humans that have the Devil inside them. And the sad thing is that the saddest thing is that we all won't make it to heaven, that there'll be some of us that do not make it.," the 43-year-old rapper and entrepreneur said.

Currently, the pandemic has infected over 12 million people around the world, with the U.S. the biggest contributor accounting for more than three million cases and 135,000 fatalities.

Aside from his claims about COVID-19, the "Through the Wire" singer dropped his support for U.S. President Donald Trump as he lost his confidence with the controversial leader.

The outspoken music icon pointed out that his decision to run for the next election is not a publicity stunt for his upcoming album.

Following this, West gained support from business leaders such as billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk and TV personality and entrepreneur Mark Cuban, who said that the award-winning musician is ahead of Trump and former vice-president Joe Biden.

Kanye West Slams Democratic Hopeful Joe Biden

In addition, West also went on and criticized the Democratic hopeful Joe Biden, saying that he is not "special" unlike the previous U.S. Presidents.

"I'm not saying Trump's in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please," West mentioned. "You know? Obama's special. Trump's special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden's not special."

