Demanding Royal: Meghan Markle Furious At Queen Elizabeth II For THIS! [Rumor]

As the tension rises between Meghan Markle and the royal family, it was revealed that the Duchess previously demanded more from Queen Elizabeth II.

In the latest development surrounding Meghan's legal battle with "Mail on Sunday," the Duchess of Sussex gave juicy details on how she felt "unprotected" by the royal family as a working royal during her pregnancy with baby Archie.

Her claims certainly rocked the Buckingham Palace to its core, and royal experts have started prediciting that her allegations would only further ruin her relationship with the royals and Her Majesty.

However, despite the ongoing tension, a recent rumor claimed that the 38-year-old former actress already got on the bad side of Queen Elizabeth II before after demanding for more royal rights.

Demanding For Royal Title

In a recent report from the National Enquirer, Meghan Markle was said to have demanded the 94-year-old monarch to give her mother, Doria Ragland, a royal title.

The Duchess believed that her mother deserves a royal title with all the charity work she has done.

"Meghan would be happy if the Queen made Doria a countess, or even just a lady or baroness," the source revealed, as reported by New Idea.

However, Meghan got furious when Prince Harry's grandmother declined her odd request. While she was very much aware that any royal rank is only given to British citizens, Meghan was still eager to score a title for her mom, especially after learning that Kate Middleton's parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, would become an earl and countess one day.

"Meghan is a go-getter who does things herself. She doesn't want her mother to have to settle when everybody else is getting title," the insider continued.

Buy A Royal Title

According to the source, although the Queen can only bestow royal peerage, Meghan can still acquire a royal title for her 63-year-old mom through a less conventional way.

"Doria can get a title, no problem! The Manorial Society in the U.K. auctions them off. For around $10,000 (USD), Doria can have a 'Ladyship of the Manor' of some small English village," the source claimed, adding that there are plenty of countess and lady titles being auctioned around the world for as low as $100.

Granny Annex

Meghan's reported attempt to give her mom Doria a royal title came after the news that Archie's grandmother moved in with the Sussexes in the lavish Beverly Hills mansion they are staying right now.

A report from The Sun revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave Doria her own "granny annex" to make sure she would still have her freedom of space.

"Once quarantine and lockdown are over, Harry and Meghan will be moving into their new pad-and they want Doria to be included in these plans. She is hugely independent, though, and doesn't want to be in their space. She will have her own granny annex," the source told the U.K. news outlet.

Prince Harry's friends reportedly raised an eyebrow with the idea of living with his mother-in-law, but the source insists that the Duke has a healthy relationship with Doria. Besides, she could serve as an unofficial nanny to her one-year-old grandson.

READ MORE: Royal Traitor? Jessica Mulroney DEVASTATED After Meghan Markle Backstabbing

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles