Disney Horror: Demi Lovato Slams Network For TERRIFYING Act

Demi Lovato, who has been an advocate of various social causes, took a swipe at Disney as she revealed the reason why she left the network.

The Grammy Award nominee has opened up about growing up in the spotlight and shared her alarming experience with the youth-oriented network.

Starting as a child actor on "Barney & Friends" alongside former BFF Selena Gomez, the New Mexico native landed her lead role in Disney's 2009 sitcom "Sonny with a Chance."

Demi Lovato Revealed How Disney "Terrifyingly Normalized" Eating Disorder

Unfortunately, after airing for two seasons, the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker decided not to return to the show after struggling with her health issues and an altercation with a backup dancer.

In her recent interview with Bustle, the 27-year-old pop star revealed how her previous management would normalize her eating disorder.

"I kind of looked around and had a moment where I was like, 'Wow. This is so terrifyingly normalized," Lovato told the outlet.

The "Stone Cold" singer also confessed that in order for her to stay in tip-top shape, her team would give her a "watermelon with fat-free whipped cream" in place of a birthday cake each year.

Lovato went on and pointed out why she chose to come out and tell her story despite years since she dropped out of the network.

"I came out of the experience with the choice of talking about my struggles or my journey with the possibility of helping people or keeping my mouth shut and going back to Disney Channel. And I was like that doesn't feel authentic to me. So I chose to tell my story," Demi added.

Disney Left Demi Lovato "Overworked And "Miserable"

Furthermore, the "Skyscraper" singer revealed that she was "miserable" and "overworked" during her stint in Disney Channel.

During the virtual reunion of the cast of "Sonny With a Chance," Lovato mentioned how her co-star Tawni Hart served as her "inspiration" in her early years on the show.

"When I went away to treatment for the first time, I remember it like, you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it because you dealt with all of those pressures of being a woman on TV," she said. "I wasn't sleeping. I was miserable, and angry too because I felt like I was being overworked - which I was," the former child star confessed.

The pop star left Disney in 2010 and entered a treatment facility shortly after due to her drug addiction.

Moreover, she has also been vocal about her ups and downs, most especially with her long battle with bulimia and her dramatic recovery from eating disorder.

Years after, Demi Lovato admitted that she is still working to develop a healthier relationship with food and considers this as the "biggest challenge" in her life.

The former child star also urged her fans to "speak up for your needs" and to always let the people around you know how you feel.

"If you're tired, tell them you're tired. If you're sick, be honest about being sick and not feeling good," she added.

