Affordable Beauty: 5 Awesome Makeup Sets You Can Actually Get For $30 Or Less

Finding the best makeup when you are broke seems to be the hardest task to accomplish.

They say "all that glisters is not gold," and it is the same thing as your favorite makeup. Some people tend to cash out more to avail a product that does not even give the best outcome, while some "cheap" ones offer that best effects.

Though there are already a lot of makeup lines these days, you should not really follow people's reviews since not everything that works for them can work for you.

Despite that, we listed the best products for any skin type, and here's the catch: they are cheap finds!

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray

Keep your makeup on your face all day long through the magic of L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Pro-Spray.

This setting spray extends the longevity of your makeup and prevents it from smudging and caking. It will not even make you feel heavy since it is formulated with lightweight and oil-free ingredients that can also lock in your total makeup look.

Among all the products out there, this setting spray is an essential part of your routine. So make sure to say goodbye to melting and touch-ups by misting this onto your face!

Revlon Colorstay 16 Hour Eye Shadow Quad, Addictive

Revlon stays true to its promise since this Colorstay Eyeshadow really stays there for 16 hours!

Flaunting rich, velvety shadows is now reachable as Revlon created 12 expertly formulated palette colors that are safe enough to wear for a long time.

If you are a fan of a sultry look, you can sport that day and night just by applying this smudge-proof and fade-proof eyeshadow.

Revlon X Sofia Carson Makeup Kit - The Sofia Nudes

A kit that is below $30? Something like that really exists! Thanks to Revlon and Sofia Carson's collaboration, the Sofia nudes exists!

This go-to nude lip and nail polish set is the perfect kit to have a perfect nude shade for your nails and lips. You can own a "Revlon Super Lustrous the Luscious Mattes" and "Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor" for a very low price.

Though these products have neutral hue, they really won't bore you in any way, especially when they are lightweight and velvety.

Beauty Glazed Gorgeous Me Eyeshadow Palette Pigmented Professional Makeup Pallet

Another kit to add to your cart is this eyeshadow palette from Beauty Glazed.

Each set has Beauty Glazed Gorgeous Me palette, a makeup brush set that comes with a leather bag and a makeup sponge. Its makeup brushes can be used with liquids or powders, while its sponge is super functional that you can use it to apply several products on your face.

SHANY Classy & Sassy All-in-One Makeup Kit with Mirror

Shany got one of the best finds with its all-in-one makeup kit. The company combined 45 highly-pigmented matte and shimmery shades, a mirror and six applicators into one handy and cheap product.

Furthermore, its portable size and retractable compartments allow you to bring it anywhere you want without causing so much hassle. Besides being an ideal personal go-to product, you can also buy this to give to your beauty addict friends!

READ MORE: Yoga At Home: Top 5 Workout Essentials You Can Get From Amazon

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles