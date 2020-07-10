Paris Hilton Scandal: Family 'Devastated' Over Career-Destroying Leak

Sixteen years ago, the name Paris Hilton became a trending topic even at the absence of social media platforms. But the Hilton Hotel heiress became famous for the wrong reason: a leaked sex tape with her then-boyfriend Rick Salomon.

According to reports, it was in 2001 when the American socialite and her poker player boyfriend filmed their intimate moment together, and three years later in 2004, it was leaked on the internet. The video that was meant to be a private memory of the couple became a huge sensation and landed on different porn sites (labeled as "One Night in Paris").

This led Salomon to file a lawsuit against the Hilton family, accusing them of tainting his reputation after they suggested he took advantage of Paris.

In response, Paris filed a countersuit against Salomon and accused him of selling the video rights to a porn company.

In the bid to take down the sex tape on the internet, "The Simple Life" star filed a $30 million invasion of privacy, illegal business practice and emotional distress lawsuit against the internet company that distributed the video online. but it was junked by the court.

According to a New York Daily News report, Paris agreed to a settlement to accept a portion of profits from the distribution of the sex tape. But Paris strongly denied making money out of the sex tape, which reportedly produced millions in profit.

A source told Dialy Motion that Paris gave all the sex-tape earnings to his co-star and now ex-boyfriend, Rick Salomon.

Paris' leaked sex tape already become a part of Hollywood's history and will forever be remembered as the scandal that boosted her popularity. While everything has already been said about the sex tape, one of Paris' close relatives recently opened up about the harrowing experience their family had to endure during the height of the scandal.

Devastated Family

In a recent interview, Kyle Richards -- younger sister of Paris' mom, Kathy -- revealed that the entire clan thought that the sex tape would be the end of the heiress' career and reputation.

Speaking to Andy Cohen's "Watch What Happens Live" on Thursday, Richards became brutally honest and revealed how the family felt when the infamous video leaked on the internet.

"When your niece Paris' tape was leaked, did you initially think it would ruin her career or help catapult her star power?" Andy Cohen asked during the virtual show's "Hollywood Spills" segment.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star confessed the whole family was "ruined."

"Ruin! We were devastated. It was horrible," Richards said.

Recalling the Devastating Scandal

In a Netflix documentary "The American Meme," the 39-year-old Paris opened up about the struggles she experienced during the height of the scandal.

"It was like being raped. It felt like I've lost part of my soul and been talked about in such cruel and mean ways," Paris said.

"I literally wanted to die at some points. I was like, 'I just don't want to live. Because I thought everything was taken away from me. I didn't want to be known as that."

