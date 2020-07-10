Goodbye, Queen Elizabeth! Another Royal Couple Abandoned Palace For The US

Princess Beatrice and her soon-to-be husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are left crush with delay after delay of their royal wedding.

After being forced to cancel their special day on May 29, sources told Heat Magazine that the couple plans to move their wedding from the UK to the US.

Princess Beatrice has reportedly suggested this to the members of the royal family, but unfortunately, it didn't go down so well as they love their royal traditions.

"A big celebration in England is out of the question at the moment," a tipster told Heat.

With the couple loving America, they are said to be looking at a New York wedding.

"Bea has her heart set on an outdoor venue with a few close friends and family (small weddings are now allowed in New York), preferably before the end of summer."

But it doesn't mean they won't celebrate in the UK, as the tipster added that they will still have a big celebration in the UK at a later date; however, their priority is to tie the knot finally.

The 31-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew and Fergie got engaged in September 2019. Her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly granted her permission to have the wedding at The Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace, with the reception to be held at Buckingham Palace.

But Prince Beatrice and Edo's wedding plans made the rest of the royal family members unhappy.

"This was meant to be a national event - a distraction from recent royal scandals, including that of her father, Prince Andrew," the source said.

"This will cause a stir. But Bea says it'll take the pressure off trying to find another day everyone can do, and ease concerns about spending taxpayers' money."

Though their wedding planning has been going on for quite some time now, Princess Beatrice doesn't care anymore as she is finally determined to marry the love of her life.

In April, People Magazine reported that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding has been "officially canceled."

An insider told the US-based magazine, "There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about weddings at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but not yet."

With the coronavirus lockdown restrictions lifted in several parts of Europe, maybe Princess Beatrice and Edo had a heart change.

The US has also lifted some of its coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

If the couple's "American" wedding does not push through this year, it will likely be moved to 2021 instead, according to Express.

A source told the UK publication that if it will be next year, she plans to have a bigger wedding.

"As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie didn't have to."

Three million people watched Princess Eugenie's wedding and were televised.

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal family, the two York daughters' profiles and workload will increase.

"Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk civic duties. She wants the public to see her as an individual and not be judged for her father's mistakes."

