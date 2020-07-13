All The Girls That Brooklyn Beckham Loved Before Nicola Peltz

Yesterday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, rocked the Instagram world after announcing his engagement to girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The 21-year-old model shared the good news by gushing over his now-fiance, whom he referred to as his "soulmate."

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me, and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day (heart emoji) I love you, baby."

According to reports, Brooklyn proposed to her 25-year-old fiance with a $316,000 engagement ring, which he personally designed.

Brooklyn met the billionaire heiress in a Halloween party in October 2018, and their relationship became Instagram official earlier this year.

But before going head-over-heels with Peltz, Brooklyn also had his fair share of fun time with equally gorgeous women. As a young and dashing man, Brooklyn did not waste his time and dated around before finally settling down.

Let us take a trip down memory lane and remember all the girls that first captured Brooklyn's heart.

Chloe Grace Moretz

As a teenager, the amateur photographer dated "Kick-Ass" actress Chloe Grace Moretz. It all started in August 2014 when the couple walked the "Teen Choice Awards" red-carpet. They had a two-year on-and-off relationship before officially calling it quits in 2016.

A year after, Brooklyn and Chloe started getting flirty on Instagram again in September 2017. But eventually, they went on separate ways after spending Valentine's Day in 2018.

Sofia Richie

Brooklyn and Sofia Richie were romantically linked after they were spotted having a late-night stroll through Beverly Hills with friends in 2016. They were seen hanging out again in London's Bloomsbury Bowling Alley in January 2017, but the duo never confirmed or denied any romantic relationship between them. Five months later, the 21-year-old model was seen getting cosy with Scott Disick.

Sonia Ben Ammar

During one of Brooklyn's "breaks" with Chloe, he reportedly dated French actress Sonia Ben Ammar. But they only dated for five months and eventually called it quits in March 2016.

Lexi Wood

Brooklyn loves to fool around with hot girls. In 2018, he was spotted kissing Playboy model Lexi Wood in a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles. The duo left Hideaway at Suite X tattoo shop with Brooklyn's one arm freshly inked.

Hana Cross

Shortly after officially breaking up with Chloe, Brooklyn was spotted with model Hanna Cross. They were seen holding hands leaving the Fashion Awards afterparty in London in December 2018.

Hana was also one of the lucky girls who were able to meet Brooklyn's high-profile parents and got the chance to spend time with the Beckhams. She is almost like a family member and even referred to Brooklyn's brother Cruz her "'Lil bro."

Brooklyn and Hana had a drama-filled relationship and were often an item in tabloids discussing their massive public display of affection, arguments, and even public scandals.

One of their most talked-about public rows was when securities had to step in and separate the couple while attending the Cannes Film Festival together. The couple eventually broke up in August 2019.

