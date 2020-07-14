Being a pre-teen can either be such a precious time, or a precarious one. This is the time when perfectly happy and whole kids suddenly develop insecurities, angst, and even jealousy -overnight. Some at this stage would just like to fit in or stand out, depending on their psyche. Makeup helps ins either making a young person stands out or fit in. But for young ladies, they should not be using their mama's makeup!

Instead, if you have a pre-teen who's suddenly interested in having rosy cheeks, a little hint of color in their lips, perfectly brushed eyebrows, and some eyeshadow to complement their fresh, young look, give her these makeup instead of letting her share yours. These are designed for pre-teens, are safe, and just the right pretty! You can all get them from Amazon.

BR Makeup Kit, Glamur Girl Kit, 48 Eyeshadow/ 4Blush/ 6 Lip Gloss

Young teens are at the stage of their lives when they got options, want options, and need options. They are expanding their selves, and it is not the time yet for them to have a completely figured-out personalities. One day they want to look cute and fresh, the next day, they may want to try some gothic look. As parents, the best thing to do is to support them in their phases so they can fully know who they truly are but make sure they would not land in bad places by getting them the right tools.

This is the right tool. It has all the shades a young girl would want. They are affordable and most importantly, they are safe to use!

Makeup Blushes in Mermaid Shapes

Of course, if they are interested in makeup, it might be the time to invest in some brushes. Do not get the same expensive ones you use, more so when pre-teens can be quite unclear of the look they want for the day and tend to lose things. Instead, get them these cute 6-piece mermaid makeup brush and watch them jump with glee over the cuteness and functionality of them all.

Hair Chalk for Temporary Bright Hair Color

If your preteen is not just experimenting with what she puts on her face, but also the colors she wants on her hair instead of "boring black" or "ugly brown," do not let her get dyes herself. The chances of her getting something unhealthy and damaging is likely. Instead, purchase her this temporary bright hair color dye specifically designed for kids. They are washable and yet so highly pigmented, perfect for pre-teens who are quite adventurous.

Caboodles On-The-Go Girl Barbie Classic Case

Even though pre-teens are starting to feel as if they have grown up, you as parents know this is hardly the case. They would not have outgrown Barbie for one.

Therefore, if they are experimenting with makeup and their looks, get them a makeup case so that they would have something pretty to store their different eyeshadows an glosses. The last thing you want is to see them dump all the products on the table or floor. This Caboodles On-The-Girl case does the trick. The Barbie designed is likely to still excite your growing young lady.

Prim and Pure Mineral Gift Set with Unicorn Mirror

If you are the type of mom who uses mineral makeup, you can share this joy with your young lady with this product from Amazon. They are all mineral products but designed for kids. They can be perfect for pay dates or the occasional birthday parties. They come with such nice unicorn mirror too!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles