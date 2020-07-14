Prince Harry Heartbreak: Military Veteran Slams 'Idiot' Duke Of Sussex

Prince Harry has been slammed by an army veteran and got nicknamed a "complete idiot" for his recent comments about the commonwealth.

Another Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Controversy

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell decision that they would be stepping down as senior royals. Since March 2020, the family of three left the country and started anew in Los Angeles.

While they are no longer part of the working royals, however, they continue to make headlines for the wrong reasons. Recently, during the Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) virtual summit, the Sussexes talked about the sensitive past of the Commonwealth.

"Certainly when you look across the Commonwealth, there is no way that we can move forward unless we acknowledge the past," Prince Harry said during the virtual call from their Los Angeles home. "So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs."

Prince Harry A Complete Idiot?

The aforementioned statement didn't sit well with former Color Sergeant Trevor Coult, who spoke to the Mirror and slammed Prince Harry for what could be considered as "disgusting" comments.

Harry formerly backed Coult's Post Traumatic Stress Disorder campaign to stop the horrifying toll of veterans killing themselves. However, it did not help the royal prince to get the army veteran's approval over his actions and words.

"He's turned into a complete idiot," Coult said pertaining to Prince Harry. "His comments are disgusting and I for one am pleased he has left the U.K."

According to Coult, many soldiers working in the British Army are from the Commonwealth, too. He added that Prince Harry should not forget that he once fought with them, and he should know better than anyone else.

As what the veteran believes, Harry's scathing comment only served as a dig at the royal family and not a statement everybody can learn a lesson from.

"He says he wants to be left alone to do his own thing but he's constantly ­doing Zoom calls. He can't have it both ways so he's now classed as what I think is an attention seeker," the former Royal Irish Regiment Sergeant exclaimed.

Coult also called out the Sussex patriarch for speaking "too much" non-sense these days. Far from what Princ Harry and Meghan Markle think, they could only lose more support from people for trying so hard to get their approval.

In addition, according to the former military man, most of Prince Harry's statements in the past few months only insulted Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

"Every time he speaks and insults the Queen, the Royal Family or has a go at the Commonwealth, all that support from all the years is slowly vanishing. It's sad because he did good work," Coult went on.

Prince Harry, through his initiatives including the Invictus Games, showed his support for the armed forces and disabled veterans. However, his efforts are being ruined now due to his changed behavior.

