Meghan Markle Instagram: 4 Most Controversial IG Post From The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex

Aside from the issues that British tabloids reported about her, Meghan Markle also came under fire multiple times because of her actions online.

As part of the royal family's job, each member has to connect with royal watchers online by sharing worthy events in their lives. During her brief stay with the Firm, however, Meghan stirred up several controversies due to her social media posts.

With that said, we take a look at the famous Meghan Markle instagram (or the Sussex Royal account) and list down their most controversial posts.

Netizens Told Meghan To Practice What She Preaches

In December 2019, when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their now 1-year-old son Archie took a break from the royal spotlight, the Duchess of Sussex shared a quote from author Anthony J. D'Angelo on their official Instagram account.

The quote read, "Without a sense of caring, there can be no sense of community."

Meghan also captioned the post with: "A thoughtful quote for the day - wishing you all a wonderful week ahead!"

Though the statement was truly inspiring, many royal fans called her out for posting such a message without even applying it to herself.

"Do YOU care for your family? Do YOU ask your relatives if they are okay?" one royal fan commented.

Another Instagram user referred to her rift with her father, Thomas Markle, and said: "Caring for your ailing father should be a priority."

Meghan's Use Of Private Jets Controversy

Before Harry and Meghan decided to step down from their senior royal positions, the royal couple used to fulfill their royal duties and engagements overseas by riding on private jets.

However, they also used them to travel during the holidays even though the couple are both climate change advocates.

Piers Morgan also called them hypocrites after they launched their ecological travel plans. Prince Harry put the fire out during the launch of his eco-tourism project at Google Climate Change Summit in Sicily and clarified that he needed to travel on private jets to protect his family.

Amid those issues, Meghan posted a photo of cakes made by a "sustainable grassroots organization," one of which has the phrase "stay strong" adorned on it.

It marked the first social media post she shared after Elton John also defended her in a series of tweets.

Megxit Revelation

On January 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes braved all odds and finally took to Instagram to announce the news regarding their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

They wished to divide their time flying back and forth from the U.K. and North America to safeguard their family and ensure their privacy.

They revealed that they contemplated for "many months" to come up with the very tough decision of finally becoming independent from the central and senior members of the royal family -- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William.

The decision came after months of suffering from allegation after allegation -- from the criticisms they received while filming their documentary on their royal tour in South Africa to the clear demolition job by various British tabloids that invaded their privacy as a family.

However, most royal watchers did not approve their decision and saw their relocation as a sign of disrespect to Queen Elizabeth II and the whole royal family.

First Public Moment As A Family

Far from what Prince William and Kate Middleton did when they welcomed their three children, prince Harry and Meghan shared their first family picture in a different way.

In May 2019, the Sussexes had their family picture shot privately. It was the first time such a thing happened since the royal family members have long opted to give the public a quick look at their babies before leaving the hospital.

Most of the time, they even pose just hours after birth. However, the Sussexes broke the monarchy's longstanding tradition and chose privacy over protocol.

