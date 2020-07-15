5 Emergency Beauty Products To Keep In Your Purse

When going out in the middle of a pandemic, you do not want to lunge around a big beauty bag. Gone are the days when you would feel the need to have at least a dozen of lipstick shades in your purse, so you can have space for hand sanitizer, alcohol, and an extra mask.

But this does not mean you should already leave your beauty kit at home. Instead, you should have an emergency beauty kit composed of beauty essentials you will NEED in this COVID-19 new normal.

1. Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch

Having a mask on your face is good - it's for the safety of everyone. It does not make sense to leave your mask at home just because you want to show off your new lipstick, no matter how pretty the shade is.

One thing about mask though is that it can cause irritation on the skin if worn far too long. The last thing you want is to have your lower face covered and some acne sprouting all over not just in the covered area but also those in the visible one. Sadly, if that happens, you would not have legit blush and lipstick combo to distract people away from your zits.

This is where Avarelle Acne Absorbing Cover Patch comes it. It has all natural and all good ingredients of hydrocolloid, tea tree, calendula oil and cica.

It can blend in with all skin tones so if you are breaking out, just place them in the infected area, blend, and you are good to go. Once you remove them, you'll see your acnes smaller and drier, or even gone!

2. L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Transforming Oil-in-Cream, with Coconut Oil

with your face now half covered, the hair is your crowning glory all the more. If you are wearing your mask and having pale face from all the stress and worry about being outside when there is a pandemic, the last thing you want is to have some dry, frizzy hair too. With L'Oreal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Transforming Oil-in-Cream, with Coconut Oil, you can easily transform your locks from being a dry, frizzy mess into shiny, smooth, and great-smelling mane!

The product is made from the safest hair ingredients possible, such as the luxurious Camellia flower and Golden Sunflower. It can be used for damp or dry hair. Once you have cleaned and conditioned your hair, you can just rub a dime size amount of this on the lengths of your damp hair. OR, you can have this stash on your beauty kit, and use it when your hair is looking a little dry

3. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

It's all about the eyes, eyes, and eyes these days. The last thing you want when having your face half covered is to have some dark circles, redness, or dull under eyes. A good concealer that can hide all these as well as reduce signs of aging the more you use it is just the perfect product to have. one that has great reviews through the years and that has become a staple in beauty junkie's purses is the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser. With around 22 shades to choose from, you can certainly get one that suits your tone and cover fine lines, blemishes, and dark circles. Say hello to refreshed looking eye area even if you are grouchy about the mask over your nose and lips.

4. Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil

If it is all about the eyes, then it is all about having the perfect eyebrows too. Keep a small defining-eyebrow pencil on your purse and you are good to go. Maybelline Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil, available in four shades can define your brow like no other. It has a teardrop tip and features as a spoolie brush that is neither too hard nor too soft. This can frame your eyes and fill in your brows so you would have your best eyes forward in the middle of a pandemic.

5. L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara, Black [305] 0.28 oz

For the nicest eyes presentation, do not forget to have volumizing mascara on your purse. If you have a sudden meeting, this is literally just one item you can use to make your eyes look more alert and convey how serious you are. In the past, if you can get away with exerting that no-nonsense vibe with a deep red lipstick, you can no longer do so now. Instead, mascara is the key!

