Jeffrey Epstein Plot Twist: Prince Andrew Could Act As Witness Against Ghislaine Maxwell

After the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein's former associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, all eyes are now on Prince Andrew and what is next for him in this whole sex trafficking case.

Some reports have claimed that Maxwell could throw Prince Andrew under the bus using the secret tapes showing his time at Epstein's mansion with the minors. Meanwhile, some have suggested that the 58-year-old British socialite will never say anything incriminating against the Duke of York since she is very loyal to him.

On Tuesday (July 14), Maxwell faced the New York court for the first time through a live video link to request bail. During the hearing, the so-called "madam" of Epstein's circle pleaded not guilty but was denied bail, which means she would remain behind bars until her trial next year.

Maxwell reportedly cried after the judge denied her of bail. He lawyers raised the risk of contracting coronavirus while inside the jail facility in Brooklyn, New York.

While everything seems going smoothly with the investigation, a lawyer suggested that the case could have a major plot twist through the help of Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son.

Prince Andrew As Witness

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly's namesake show in ITV, the lawyer representing six of Epstein's alleged victims said that the authorities could summon Prince Andrew and turn him into a witness against Ghislaine Maxwell.

During his BBC interview in November 2019, the 60-year-old royal admitted visiting Epstein at his homes in New York, New Mexico, and at the private "Little Saint James" on the Caribbean Island.

But according to Lisa Bloom, the Prince made it clear that he was not that close to Epstein because his real friend among the two is Ghislaine Maxwell.

When Lorraine asked if the FBI could call Prince Andrew a witness against Maxwell, she said: "Certainly he could, he is not above the law, no one is above the law. People from the US testify in cases in the UK and vice versa all the time."

The lawyer then pointed out that Andrew's friendship with Maxwell could be enough reason to know stuff about her and her role in Epstein's sex trafficking scheme.

"He previously said, 'I wasn't all that close with Jeffrey Epstein, really my friend was Ghislaine Maxwell,' well she is the one front and center now so all the more reason for him to talk to the investigators," she added.

Could Prince Andrew actually talk out Maxwell despite knowing that she could have tapes to expose his involvement in the alleged sexual assault with Virginia Roberts? Is he willing to risk his friendship to clear his name?

Bloom also expressed her belief that Maxwell deserves the judge's verdict, as she is considered an extreme flight risk individual.

"She has three different passports, she has over 20 million dollars, and it appears as though she has been hiding and evading the law over the last few months," Bloom explained.

Rejoicing Prince Andrew?

Instead of worrying about his own future involving the case, it looks like Prince Andrew was relieved with the outcome of Maxwell's first court appearance.

It is after he was photographed all smiles a few hours after Maxwell wept for being denied of bail. He came out with a huge smile on his face while driving his black Range Rover.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew appeared to be happy and joking around with his bodyguard as he drove out of the gates of Windsor Castle.

READ MORE: Prince William Cheating: 3 Times The Future King Was Rumored To Cheat On Kate Middleton

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles