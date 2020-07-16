Amber Heard Liar: 3 Claims That Dampen Her Credibility Over Johnny Depp Assault Issue

Johnny Depp has accused his ex-wife Amber Heard lying in his libel case against the Sun. There are several reports of Amber Heard's different assault stories being faulty, which is starting to rain on her credibility.

On the other hand, the same can be said of Johnny Depp. As he fights tooth and nail to show that court that he is not a wife beater, there had been instances where evidence are revealed that he or his camp is not being entirely truthful.

On that note, it is still too early to make a judgement on the case. However, it is not too early to list all the times that Amber Heard was accused of lying, with evidence. Below are what we can enumerate:

1. Amber Heard Told An Employee To Lie For Her?

Johnny Depp's former estate manager has revealed recently that Amber Heard called him to lie under oath. He did not have to lie about who attacked who though, but he was called to lie about the terriers she has brought with her to Australia illegally. "She wanted me to say essentially that it was my fault in one way or another that the paperwork wasn't completed, so that I could take the blame for her," Kevin Murphy said.

If he did not, he would lose his job, Heard reportedy threatened.

Asked why he did it when he could have seek help from Johnny Depp, the employee said Amber Heard wielded a lot of power to make his life hell.

Murphy was not in the court to talk about the dog incident, but to testify in Depp's libel suit against the Sun, which wrote the actor has been physically abusing Heard. His allegations however, can help in showing Heard's true personality, and therefore, capacity to be the one doing the abusing of Depp and twisting everything for the court.

2. Amber Heard Used Ex-Employee's Sexual Assault Story For Her Benefit

If this is true, then Amber Heard can be a lot more twisted than people give her credit for. Again, only if this is true.

According to ABC News, Amber Heard's own ex-personal assistant claimed in the British court that she shared to the model-actress about her own experience of being violently sexually assaulted. However, to her shock, Amber Heard used that story for herself and twisted it a little bit - not enough for her not to notice though.

Kate James, the ex-PA, worked for Head between 2012 and 2015. Therefore, a close bond between them was created. She then was able to share to Heard that she was raped 25 years way back in Brazil. To her shock however, Heard used that story for herself.

"She referred directly to a violent rape that occurred to me 26 years ago and she twisted it into her own story and she used it for her own use," James said by video link from Los Angeles. Being a rape survivor, she cannot condone what Heard was doing.

One simply do not cry rape when this is not true and to be able to do so can be quite telling ofthe person's character.

911 Call staged?

Back in April, Daily Mail reported that it was able to obtain the 911 call made anonymously the night Amber Heard and Johnny Depp fought each other gravely that they decided to end their 18-month marriage. Hi, I need to report an assault right now happening at 849 Broadway at the Eastern building,' the caller says, referring to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's home.

This can probably be used to support Amber Heard claims, but several discrepancies emerged. First, the female caller does not sound like iO Tillet Wright, the trans activists who is also Heard's friend that has on record, said he was the one who called 911. Wright even penned an op-ed for Refinery about this 911 call he made.

But LAPD showed that Tillet's call was made on 10:09 PM while the recording Daily Mail obtained was made around 8:27. Investigators revdaled the caller was a yoga instructor friend of Heard, living in a neighboring apartment without rent fees. Depp camp is adamant that this is a sign of Amber Heard's elaborate hoax.

Quite simply this was an ambush, a hoax. They set Mr Depp up by calling the cops but the first attempt didn't do the trick,' Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman explained.

