8 Times Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West Copied Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are known for doing so many similar things.

But despite that, each Kar-Jenner woman is known to have her distinct personality and interest.

Sometimes sibling rivalry can make them do the craziest things.

Many people have accused the older Kardashian sisters, Kim and Khloe, to have taken A LOT of inspiration from their youngest half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

And by a lot, we mean a lot. After all, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Is Kim and Khloe Kardashian copying the top-earner of the family? Or is it all just a huge coincidence?

Read on to find out.

Eyeshadow Palette

While many people can come up with their beauty line, there's a lot of similarities on Kim Kardashian West's cosmetic line KKW Beauty and Kylie's Kylie Cosmetics.

Kim's eyeshadow palette that she released in collaboration with her makeup artist, Mario, looks quite similar to Kylie Cosmetics' Royal Peach Palette.

Despite that the shades were not positioned similar to Kylie's, if you look closely, you'll see that they both have identical shades.

Concealer

Kylie Jenner released her range of concealer in December 2018, and they were a huge hit. Three months later, Kim also expanded her empire with concealers.

Fans are asking why the curvy older sister had to come out with concealers if her younger sister has already released a range with 30 shades, unlike Kim with only 16.

Hair

Kylie Jenner, whose net worth is around $900 million, is known for chopping her hair and dyeing it all the time.

Between 2017 and 2018, Kim Kardashian dyed her hair, steering away from her natural brunette look.

When the 22-year-old mom of one had green hair, a few months later, the SKIMS creator also had her hair dyed to green.

Later on, when Kylie went platinum blonde, Mrs. West also went platinum blonde, and it was such a great look on her.

Khloe, on the other hand, doesn't like those playful colors, but it was noticeable when the Kylie Skin creator went bronde, which is a mix of blonde and brown, Khloe also did her hair that way.

At a holiday party last year, Khloe and Kylie were twinning in a long-bob.

Outfits

It seems like the 38-year-old mom of North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm West enjoys copying Kylie, as it was noticed that Stormi's mom has always been the first to do something, and the older sister follows.

But it's not just Kim, who is copying Kylie, Khloe has also been guilty of doing it too.

Just look at these outfits.

Interior Design

Khloe and Kylie live in Calabasas, but recently Kylie purchased a new mansion in Holmby Hills. Later on, it was reported that Khloe also wants to sell her estate to a low price at only $18 million so she could also buy herself a new one.

Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian were both pregnant at the same time. Not the same, but Stormi Webster came out in February, while True Thompson was born in April.

Stormi and True

The two cousins share the same style, just like their mothers.

Like Kylie, Khloe Kardashian also enjoys dressing True up. Both moms also enjoy wearing matching outfits with their daughters.

Plastic Surgery

Khloe Kardashian denies that she got a new look, and hasn't gotten her nose done even though it's evident that she has.

Kylie also denied that she went under the knife for her lips, but later on admitted that she had lip fillers injected.

With more Instagram photos being shared by these two sisters, we can't help but think that the 36-year-old is looking more like Kylie Jenner each day.

