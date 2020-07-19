Ghislaine Maxwell Makes Shocking Revelation: 'Jeffrey Epstein Was Murdered'

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly believes that Jeffrey Epstein's cause of death was not suicide but foul play.

Earlier this month, the 58-year-old daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell was arrested by FBI at her $1 million luxury four-bedroom home in Bradford, New Hampshire. She has been charged with multiple federal crimes, including perjury, enticement of minors and sex trafficking.

Ghislaine, who was the former lover of Epstein, is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York after she was denied bail.

Ghislaine Maxwell Fears That She Might End Up Like Jeffrey Epstein

According to a report by The Sun, the socialite believes that Epstein has been murdered inside his prison cell, and she fears that she might end up just like him.

"Everyone's view including Ghislaine's is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested," an anonymous friend who was in regular contact with Maxwell before her arrest told The Sun.

To recall, Epstein was found dead on Aug. 10, 2019 inside his prison cell while awaiting trial on his sex trafficking charges.

Based on the FBI's investigation, Epstein died after he committed suicide by hanging himself in his Manhattan cell.

"[He] was found unresponsive in his cell in the Special Housing Unit from an apparent suicide," a statement from the justice department mentioned. "Mr. Epstein was transported... to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, and subsequently pronounced dead."

Ghislaine Maxwell Hired Security Over Death Threats

As noted by The Sun's insider, Maxwell has been receiving death threats prior to her arrest, which prompted her to hire a team of ex-SAS guards that cost a staggering $188,000 (£150,000.)

With the help of his brother Kevin, the 58-year-old socialite recruited ex-British soldiers to protect her as she attempted to seek refuge in their family's New Hampshire property amid the threats over her life.

Unfortunately, Maxwell believes that she cannot have the same protection, most especially now that she has been detained and is facing a year-long wait for her trial

"Ghislaine lived in real fear something might happen to her, and with good reason. There were a lot of death threats and hostility. She sought help from former SAS professionals. The company did not provide personal protection people," a different source told the outlet.

Meanwhile, during the onset of the investigation and the association of the disgraced royal Prince Andrew in the said scandal, Maxwell wrote a sworn affidavit with a London solicitor in November 2019 and explained her need to hire security.

"As a result of the enormous publicity surrounding the criminal and civil lawsuits against Mr. Epstein and the false portrayal of me as an accomplice, I continue to receive death threats on a regular basis," she mentioned in the statement.

Maxwell also pointed out that due to the "threats and the media frenzy," she was forced to "relocate to an undisclosed location for an unknown amount of time."

This was days before the Duke of York's disastrous interview with BBC's "Newsnight," to which he was prompted to resign to his public duties as a royal.

Meanwhile, as the case continues, the socialite faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty.

